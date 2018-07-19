2018 Lexus ES 300h launched in India at Rs 59.13 lakh

The next generation 2018 Lexus ES 300h has been launched in India at Rs 59.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The 2018 ES 300h made its global debut at the Beijing Motor Show in April this year. Replacing its predecessor, the new ES 300h is underpinned by an all-new platform and the design & styling have been improved upon compared to the older version. On the inside, the next generation ES 300h offers more space as well. It is the third vehicle in the 'Future Chapter of Lexus' after the LC coupe and LS sedan.

The new Lexus ES 300h is based on the brand's global architecture K (GA-K), which takes after Toyota's TNGA platform. It gets slim LED headlamps and at the rear, the sedan comes with wraparound LED taillights. The new car is 66 mm longer, 5 mm lower, 45 mm wider and has a wheelbase longer by 50 mm compared to the older version.

The new Lexus ES 300h rides on 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels and the boot space has been increased to 454 litres. The new generation ES 300h gets a seven-inch LCD control panel and 17 speaker Mark Levinson Pure Play system as part of the kit. The sedan also comes with a 12.3-inch Electro Multi-Vision (EMV) system, wireless charging, and multiple driving modes.

It is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine combined with a new fourth-generation Lexus Hybrid Drive System. The new Euro 6 compliant engine produces 215 bhp of maximum power and delivers a fuel efficiency figure of 22.37 kmpl.

“The Lexus ES has undoubtedly been one of our most well-loved vehicles, and this new generation model builds on its strengths to offer a driving experience that is as powerful and exciting, as it is elegant and sophisticated,” N Raja, Chairman, Lexus India, said.

“The launch of the all-new Lexus ES 300h is a reiteration of our commitment to crafting vehicles with enhanced excitement, passion and innovation; and this car will continue to offer our guests a wide range of options, each crafted consciously, and designed exquisitely to meet their exacting standards of excellence.”