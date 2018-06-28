2018 Range Rover Sport, Range Rover launched at Rs 99.49 lakh and Rs 1.74 Crore: What’s new in the iconic British luxury SUV

Land Rover has launched the new 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India at Rs 1.74 crore and Rs 99.49 lakh respectively. Booking for both cars has been open since April this year, with deliveries likely to begin early in July. The two new SUVs will be launched with some visual updates that will bring styling cues from the new Range Rover Velar to the rest of the Range Rover family. In keeping with this theme, the grille has been redesigned and the new pixel laser LED headlamps not only add to the appeal but are also far ahead of in terms of illumination than the conventional LED units.

It is far from surprising that the Range Rover shares resemblances with the new Velar, considering their close family ties the DNA is bound to spill over, the new Range Rovers still maintains a distinct visual identity and a homogeneous design language. Overall, the Range Rover (which is already on sale internationally) will still retain the boxy design that made it famous. The family design traits on the 2018 Range Rover Velar continue on the inside as well with interiors that seem to resemble those on the already launched Range Rover Velar. The tech- highlight of this cabin is the new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system which comprises two large 10-inch screens out of which one's position can be adjusted to suit driver preferences. The In top trim the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will come with features like front seats with heated armrests, gesture control, cabin air purifier and adaptive cruise control.

The new Range Rover range will also sport 17 connecting points for multimedia and charging. Occupants can also enjoy uninterrupted internet connectivity as the new Range Rover models will also offer 4G Wi-Fi connectivity with a liberty to connect up to 8 devices. The 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will get two engine options in the form of a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine that will have a power output of 255 bhp. On the other hand, the more powerful 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine will be good for developing an impressive 517 horses.

The new Range Rover will take on the Mercedes GLS, Audi Q7 and the Porsche Cayenne in the high-end luxury SUV space