2018 Kia K900, Sportage Facelift revealed: Kia’s new luxury sedan and hybrid SUV pack in more style and better features

Taking a step ahead in luxury and comfort, Kia Motors has recently introduced the new models of its K900 luxury sedan and Sportage hybrid SUV. The new Kia K900 luxury sedan was unveiled at the New York Auto Show and was conceptualized at the company's design studio in South Korea in association with Irvine-based California Studio. The new 2018 Kia K900 will go on sale in the US in the fourth quarter of this year and prices will be announced during the same period. The new Kia K900 luxury sedan is slightly longer and wider than the previous model. The car gets a Quadric pattern signature grille up front and the company says there are 176 'jewel-like' cells within the grille. The headlamp units and the exhaust on the new model get some chrome in order to give a premium treatment. The new Kia K900 runs on redesigned 19-inch alloy wheels that look better than before.

Speaking of the new Kia K900 sedan, Orth Hedrick, Vice President, Product Planning, KMA said, “The all-new 2019 K900 is much more than a generational redesign, as it takes on a whole new look, feel and character over its predecessor. Only its name – K900 – is carried over,” said “Our designers and engineers have done an extraordinary job of reimagining the K900 to fully meet the needs and desires of consumers shopping in the luxury sedan segment with the promise of a tremendous value proposition that only Kia can deliver. The all-new K900 is a push into new territory and serves as further evidence this brand is moving in a forward direction.”

Watch our 2018 Mercedes Benz S-Class video review here:

As one would normally expect, the cabin of the Kia K900 offers a high level of luxury and comfort. Customers can choose from four open-pore matte wood selections for the interiors namely Walnut, Brown Olive Ash, Beige Olive Ash and Engineered Wood. Furthermore, one can also opt between Black, Beige, Espresso Brown or two-tone Sienna Brown leather shades. The car also gets a heated leather steering wheel that well compliments the matching centre console-mounted gear shift knob.

Also Read: Video: Tennis star Rafael Nadal does a hot lap in a Kia Stinger while it records ‘his emotions’



Kia says that the leather-trimmed premium seat design has gone through extreme validation testing in the areas of UV, temperature and humidity. One can choose the premium Nappa leather for the seats and these heated and ventilated to offer equal comfort to the occupants in warm and cold climates. The driver seat is 20-way adjustable and while the front passenger seat comes with 12-way adjusters. The rear seats on the Kia K900 luxury sedan also offer a significant improvement over the previous model.

Kia K900 rear

While the driver side rear seat is 12 way adjustable, the front passenger side rear seat comes with 14-way adjusters and the two come with height-adjustable headrests, reclining capability and forward, tilt up/down cushions. Heated and ventilated seats are optional for the rear and there are also HVAC controls on offer that allow rear passengers to have separate fan controls from the front seat passengers. The Kia K900 also comes with a new mood lighting system that has been developed in collaboration with Pantoneiii Institute. The mood lighting system offers a total of 64 colours.

The new Kia K900 luxury sedan gets power from a 3.3-liter twin turbo V6 engine and it is the same unit that powers the Stinger fastback sport sedan. The engine is good for churning out 365 horses along with a peak torque of 509 Nm. This motor is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Kia Sportage facelift

Besides the new Kia K900, the automaker has also taken the wraps off its Sportage facelift SUV. The new model gets an Ecodynamics+ model that has been equipped with a 48-volt electrical architecture. The SUV primarily draws power from a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces a maximum power output of 134 hp while the starter generator can offer an additional 13 horses. There is also a 1.6-litre diesel engine that is offered in 115 hp and 136 hp versions out of which the latter comes with an all-wheel-drive system. The 1.6-litre petrol engine has been carried forward and there is a possibility that the company will introduce a petrol mild hybrid powertrain at a later stage.

Kia Sportage facelift interiors

Inside the Kia Sportage facelift is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with an 8-inch optional unit. As far as India launch is concerned, there is a healthy possibility that the new Kia Sportage facelift will head to shores but the exact timeline can only be revealed at a later stage.