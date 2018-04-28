2018 Jeep Commander breaks cover: Jeep’s all-new seven-seater SUV looks brute and spacious!

The new Jeep Commander has been officially revealed in Beijing. Unfortunately, Jeep's new seven seater SUV is currently limited for the Chinese market only. The Jeep Commander is the company's first three row SUV in a very long time. Speaking of dimensions, the new Jeep Commander measures significantly more than its younger sibling, the Compass. In order to be specific, the Commander has overall body dimensions of 4837mm x 1892mm x 1738 (LxWxH) and hence, it is 478mm longer, 74mm wider and 98mm taller than the Jeep Compass. Also, the wheelbase of the new Commander is 164mm more than the popular Jeep in India. That said, the wheelbase of the full-fledged Jeep accounts at 2800mm.

Just like other Jeep offerings, the Commander too, gets a seven-slat grille up front that offers it the company's signature appearance. The square wheel arches are also present so that you can figure out from a distance that this is essentially a Jeep. The cabin of the new Jeep Commander will remind you of the interiors of the Compass and the Grand Cherokee. There is a large U connect touchscreen infotainment system at the centre acting as one of the prime highlights of the cabin.

There is an ample of space inside and even the third-row passengers get their own cup holders. Powering the new Jeep Commander is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is offered in two versions. First, 233 bhp version gets 350 Nm of torque while the 264 bhp avatar is good for a peak torque output of 400 Nm. As far as India launch is concerned, it is difficult at the moment to say that the new Jeep Commander will make its presence felt in India or not. If launched, the SUV will lock its horns with the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour here!