2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8: Fastest ever Jaguar nearing completion, to launch in June

Jaguar XE had long been awaiting a hot version since it was first introduced in 2014. And now, a few lucky buyers will be able to get their hands on limited edition 592-hp Jaguar XE SV Project 8. Ahead of its market arrival in June, Jaguar is carrying out some final tweaks to the XE SV Project 8, which was first unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK in June last year. Its fine-tuning on circuits in Europe will result in the most powerful road car Jaguar has ever built. It recently clocked in the fastest-ever lap around the Nurburgring for a production four-door sedan with a time of 7:21.23.

Jaguar engineers are conducting final tests of the XE SV Project 8 so as to attain marginal gains without losing the accessibility and ease of driving. Among some changes is a stiffer suspension setup, stiffer engine mounts, new suspension bushes and the brakes have been improvised upon. However, Jaguar says the biggest change of all is fine-tuning of the software.

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is the first Jag to feature a Track mode, that alters the driveline, stability control, steering and throttle response for track driving, along with setting the dampers for aggressive driving.

The suspension on the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is fully adjustable, so are the front splitter and rear wing. All of the changes made to it could result in even quicker lap times, and potentially a new Nurburgring record. It will also have customisation options.

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 that puts out 592 hp and is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and has a rear-wheel drive system.

Also read: Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to get BlackBerry Technology: Partners for next-gen vehicles

There will only be 300 examples of the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, each of which will be hand-assembled at Special Vehicle Operations centre in the UK. The production will begin in June this year.