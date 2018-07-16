2018 Jaguar F-Type Petrol launched at a price of Rs 91 lakh: Details on 300hp British thoroughbred

Expanding its F-Type line up in India, Jaguar Land Rover has launched the new F-Type with a 2.0-litre Ingenium Petrol engine. The new Jaguar F-Type Petrol has been launched in two versions namely Coupe and Convertible. While the coupe is priced at Rs 90.93 lakh, the Convertible will set you back by Rs 1.01 crore (both prices, ex-showroom, India). The new Jaguar F-Type petrol can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 250 kmph. The new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 296 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 400 Nm. The new petrol engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The company says that the new Ingenium petrol engine has resulted in a weight reduction of 52 kg, most of which is over the front axle and this is key to the four-cylinder F-Type’s enhanced agility. Jaguar adds that the chassis has also been tuned to offer greater steering response, body control and ride comfort. A fine-tuned active exhaust comes as standard on entry-level F-Type models. On the other hand, the R-Dynamic variants get a switchable active exhaust for a richer driving experience.

Commenting on the launch of new Jaguar F-Type petrol in India, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL) said that the company is very excited about the introduction of the 2.0 l engine on the F-Type. This will make the Jaguar brand more accessible to its fans and customers across the spectrum. He further adds that the enthusiasts are sure to be thrilled by the appeal of this pure breed F-Type with its own unique driving character. Jaguar launched the new 2018 F-Type SVR last month and the fastest Jaguar yet arrived with subtle cosmetic changes. With the new petrol engine, the Jaguar F-Type now rivals with the likes of the Porsche Boxster. Stay tuned for more updates!