  3. 2018 Isuzu mu-X Launch in India Live Updates: Everything on this Toyota Fortuner rival live from the launch!

Isuzu MU-X India Launch Live Updates: The 2018 Isuzu MU-X is to be launched in India in a few hours, new features, better look and lots more to look forward to. We bring you everything that we hear live from the launch of the MU-X facelift in Hyderabad

By: | Updated: October 16, 2018 5:13:17 pm

2018 Isuzu mu-X India Launch Live Updates: The 2018 Isuzu mu-X facelift is just a few hours from launching in India. The Japanese Automaker, this live report right from the launch in Hyderabad. The new version of the mu-X is not only bolder by design it will now be even more premium so as to better compete in a market full of strong competitors. The facelift will feature a host of new exterior and interior revamps that will help it take on the likes of the weathered veterans in its segments like the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour in India. Globally, the mu-X is the second most preferred SUV to the likes of the Fortuner considering Isuzus well-known strength in the off-road vehicle domain. At present in India, Isuzu sells its V-Cross D-Max pick-up vehicle and mu-X SUV in India being rolled out from its plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. For all the latest information live from the launch in Hyderabad, watch this space!

Live Blog

17:11 (IST) 16 Oct 2018
2018 Isuzu mu-X headlamps

Additionally, the mu-X is also likely to get a new headlamp cluster with Bi-LED-Projectors that's now integrated to DRLs. The much-needed inclusion of a rear parking camera will also make it on to this update. More cosmetic focused changes will include 18-inch alloy rims that add more buff to SUV, a clear declaration of intent.

17:05 (IST) 16 Oct 2018
2018 Isuzu mu-X design

Cosmetically, the SUV has a lot of new features, including a tiger-inspired front grille, that features more chrome embellishments to add to character and value. New front and rear bumpers will also get a nip and a tuck to ensure that the new car stays as new as possible more muscular flared wheel arches will also help to add on the mu-Xs appeal.

