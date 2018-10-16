2018 Isuzu mu-X Launch in India Live Updates: Everything on this Toyota Fortuner rival live from the launch!

2018 Isuzu mu-X India Launch Live Updates: The 2018 Isuzu mu-X facelift is just a few hours from launching in India. The Japanese Automaker, this live report right from the launch in Hyderabad. The new version of the mu-X is not only bolder by design it will now be even more premium so as to better compete in a market full of strong competitors. The facelift will feature a host of new exterior and interior revamps that will help it take on the likes of the weathered veterans in its segments like the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour in India. Globally, the mu-X is the second most preferred SUV to the likes of the Fortuner considering Isuzus well-known strength in the off-road vehicle domain. At present in India, Isuzu sells its V-Cross D-Max pick-up vehicle and mu-X SUV in India being rolled out from its plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. For all the latest information live from the launch in Hyderabad, watch this space!