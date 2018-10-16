2018 Isuzu mu-X facelift launched in India at a price of Rs 26.26 lakh: Toyota Fortuner rival gets six airbags as standard

The new 2018 Isuzu mu-X facelift SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26.26 lakh. The SUV has arrived in a total of two variants. While the aforementioned figure is the price of the 4x2 trim, the 4x4 trim will set you back by Rs 28.22 lakh. Both prices being, ex-showroom, Hyderabad. The new 2018 Isuzu mu-X facelift gets bi-LED auto levelling projector headlamps that are well complimented by LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The rear end of the SUV gets refreshed tail lamps that look better more upmarket now. The SUV runs on 18-inch multi spoke diamond cut alloy wheels that look sporty.

Powering the 2018 Isuzu mu-X facelift is a 3.0-litre diesel engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 176 bhp and 390 Nm. Available in both 4x2 and 4x4 versions, the new mu-X gets a five-speed automatic transmission to send power to the wheels. In terms of safety, the new 2018 Isuzu mu-X facelift has an edge over the competition as it gets six airbags as standard along with Hill Descent Control. The electronics package of the new mu-X includes ABS with EBD, Traction control system and Emergency Brake Assist.

Commenting on the launch of the new 2018 Isuzu mu-X, Jonty Rhodes said that he is extremely happy to be back in India and glad to be a part of Isuzu's journey. He also added that since his association with the brand in August, he had the opportunity to travel in the mu-X across the country. Furthermore, he shares that built on the versatile D-MAX Pick-up platform, the SUV has more to offer to travel enthusiasts like him and to many families. It certainly brings the best of both worlds together and it grows on you as you drive it more. He concludes his experience by saying that strongly believe it could change the dynamics of the SUV market in India.

The newly launched 2018 Isuzu mu-X facelift comes with a 5ECURE package that offers a 5 years warranty along with 5 years free periodic maintenance or 150,000 km (whichever comes earlier). The new 2018 Isuzu mu-X facelift challenges the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in the segment.

