2018 Isuzu mu-X facelift India launch tomorrow: Top facts about this Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour rival

To add more charm this festive season, the Japanese automaker, Isuzu will launch the new 2018 Isuzu mu-X SUV facelift in India tomorrow and the new the new version of the mu-X is now bolder and more premium. It now features many exterior and interior changes and will challenge the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavor. Isuzu India currently sells its V-Cross D-Max pick-up vehicle and mu-X SUV in India being rolled out from its plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

Top changes on the new 2018 Isuzu mu-X facelift in India:

- The new Isuzu mu-X gets many exterior changes. Starting with its tiger inspired front grille that gets more chrome. It also gets new headlamp cluster with Bi-LED-Projectors that's now integrated to DRLs. Towards the side of the vehicle, it now gets muscular fenders over the wheel arches. The SUV also gets new front and rear bumpers along with body coloured sensors and a rear-parking camera to make parking easy. The overall dimensions of the vehicle remain unchanged.

- The new Isuzu mu-X now gets 18-inch alloy wheels supporting the aggressive tall stance of the SUV along with a new roof spoiler, LED taillights. Expect the new SUV to get auto-headlamp on feature along with rain-sensing wipers.

Also read: Isuzu mu-X Facelift Launch Date Revealed: Toyota Fortuner rival gets major exterior, interior changes

- The cabin of the Isuzu mu-X follows the company's 'Universal Design' philosophy that has enabled the interiors to be very spacious and comfortable. The space inside the cabin is similar to our going model following the 60:40 ratio on the second row and 50:50 ration for the third row on the adjustment capabilities allowing passenger seats to be folded down and create more cargo space.

2018 Isuzu mu-X India launch

- The interiors of the mu-X SUV are now more premium and gets a neat dash with a regular infotainment system. It will feature Bluetooth connectivity and inbuilt navigation along with 8 speakers surround sound system with built-in roof monitors.

- Mechanically, the Isuzu mu-X will get the same 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine with 174 hp of power and 380 Nm of torque. It will also get a 4WD system and the engine will be mated to a 5-speed Automatic with Sequential Shift gearbox.

- Safety features on the this new 2018 Isuzu mu-X facelift will get Hill Start Assist (HSA) and Hill Descent Control (HDC) allowing a smooth hill descent at a controlled speed. Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) with Electric Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist(BA) features along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Traction Control System (TCS). Front dual front airbags and pretension safety belts will also be offered as a part of standard fitment.

Isuzu mu-X will challenge the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the new Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) in India and is expected to be priced at Rs 26 lakh. We will have the live updates from the Isuzu mu-X launch on Express Drives.