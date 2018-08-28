2018 Hyundai Santro(AH2) unveil on 23rd October: Expected price, gearbox and engine specs!

2018 Hyundai Santro AH2 Unveil 23rd August: The stage is set for Hyundai most iconic car to make a comeback to the Indian market this festive season, The Santro will make its public debut on the 23rd of October 2018 in final production guise. While the company is yet to confirm the date, our sources inside the company confirm that a date close to this one has been set for the unveiling with a launch to follow shortly. However, we expect the name of the car to be announced well ahead of the launch in September itself. According to Hyundai the Santro (AH2) will take a position between the entry-level Eon and the Swift-rivalling Grand i10 in their portfolio and will look to take forward the Santro’s core ethos wrapped in a more premium more future-forward shell. Read on to find out what this entails;

As per the norm, Hyundai has always ensured that their cars set benchmarks when it comes to safety. The new Hyundai Santro is likely to carry forward this ideology. Of Course, as per new government regulations set to kick in next year, all cars will require to have dual airbags, ABS and EBD as well as rear-parking sensors as standard for all variants. This also means that once launched the Santro will also come with ISOFIX mounts as standard. Straight up until the laws are implemented across platforms the 2018 Hyundai Santro will have a proper edge over the competition for being a safer car. We had reported earlier that the Hyundai Santro will be launched with a 1.1 litre and is likely to also be equipped with a five-speed AMT gearbox. The AMT which moves away from Hyundai usual CVT or AT gearbox technology comes in to ensure that Hyundai can price the Santro competitively ahead of its launch.

Once launched, the Hyundai Santro AH2 is expected to take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and be priced between Rs 3 lakh and Rs. 5.5 lakh. The Santro is perhaps one of the most talked about launch of 2018, although, the Swift was launched earlier this year the hype leading up to the launch was mostly limited to 2017. Considering that the Santro was at its prime an almost household name, it is quite easy to understand why Hyundai expect it to find instant resonance with people across a spectrum of age groups.