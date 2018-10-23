2018 Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Prices, features, engine specs & more compared

2018 Hyundai Santro has been launched in India and as most of us had expected, the popular budget family car has made its comeback at a competitive price point. The all-new Hyundai Santro has received 23,500 bookings in just 13 days that shows an overwhelming response for the car from the customers across India. The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to be the next big thing in the affordable family car segment and can be the fastest in the company's line up till date to reach the 1 lakh sales mark. The new 2018 Hyundai Santro primarily competes with the likes of the Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio in the segment. Here's how the three fare against each other on paper and if you should buy the new Santro over the other two.

2018 Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio Design & Dimensions

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro continues the tall body design like the previous model but is now significantly spacious and bigger. The Tata Tiago on the other looks smarter and is one of the most good looking and modern cars in the segment. Last but not the least, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets a conventional hatchback design and might not be the pick for the ones who want something that looks fresh. The Tata Tiago is the longest and widest out of the three cars here. While the Tata Tiago and Hyundai Santro have identical wheelbase at 2400mm, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio takes the lead here with a wheelbase of 2425mm.

Dimensions Hyundai Santro Tata Tiago Maruti Suzuki Celerio Length (mm) 3610 3746 3600 Width (mm) 1645 1647 1600 Height (mm) 1560 1535 1560 Wheelbase (mm) 2400 2400 2425

2018 Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio Engine & Performance

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro gets power from a 1.1-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission along with an optional AMT. The engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 68 bhp and 99 Nm. The company offers a factory fitted CNG kit with the car as well with a decreased power output of 59 bhp. The Tata Tiago is the only car in the segment that gets both petrol and diesel engine options. While the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine on the Tiago is good for producing 83 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque, the 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine is good for developing 67 bhp and 140 Nm. A five-speed manual transmission is standard across the range while an AMT is offered only with the petrol version. Last, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets power from a 998cc, three-cylinder petrol engine that is good for producing 67 bhp and 90 Nm. The car gets a five-speed manual gearbox with the company's optional AGS or AMT.

2018 Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio Features

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro takes the lead here as it comes with multiple segment first features. The car gets rear AC Vents along with rear parking sensors and camera. Apart from that, the new Santro gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In terms of safety, the new Hyundai Santro gets driver airbag and ABS as standard while the top end trim gets dual airbags. Tata Tiago does not get a touchscreen infotainment system but gets a standard ConnectNext infotainment system and steering mounted controls. Safety features on the Tata Tiago include dual airbags, rear parking sensors, follow me headlamps and more. Last, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio feels a bit dated here as it is the oldest car in the segment and hence, does not offer any fancy equipment. The car gets a basic 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth, USB and AUX-in support. Driver side airbag, seat belt reminder with buzzer and ABS come as standard safety features on the Celerio.

2018 Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price in India

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro price in India starts at Rs 3.89 lakh that reaches up till Rs 5.64 lakh for the top end CNG variant. On the other hand, the Tata Tiago will cost you slightly lesser at a starting price of Rs 3.39 lakh while its top end variant will set you back by Rs 6.04 lakh. Last, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio can be yours in India for Rs 4.21 lakh for the base variant with the top end trim reaching out at Rs 5.40 lakh. All prices being, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Hyundai Santro Tata Tiago Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rs 3.9 lakh - Rs 5.65 lakh Rs 3.4 lakh - Rs 6.05 lakh Rs 4.21 lakh - Rs 5.94 lakh

With all being said, while the new 2018 Hyundai Santro may not be the most affordable car in the segment, it has an edge in front of the competition in terms of features many of which are segment first and hence, the car presents a great value for money proposition. We will be driving the all-new Santro very soon, so stay tuned with us for the first drive review.