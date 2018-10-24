2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best

2018 Hyundai Santro has finally made its comeback in India to create ripples in the family car segment once again. The new model brings with it multiple segment first features that give it an edge over the competition. The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is being offered in a total of nine variants and seven colour options. The Santro has always remained a runaway success for Hyundai and the new model also seems to do the same for the company as it has received 23,500 bookings even before the launch. Having said that, the car is expected to become the fastest in the company's line up to reach the 1 lakh sales mark. If you are planning to buy the new 2018 Hyundai Santro and are puzzled up with the variants as to what each one has to offer, we have simplified this for you in this report with features and prices.

Also Read: Meet Shah Rukh Khan's fourth kid, The all-new Hyundai Santro: Here's SRK get it candid about the new Santro



2018 Hyundai Santro D-Lite - Rs 3.89 lakh

At Rs 3.89 lakh, the D-Lite is the base variant of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro. The trim offers safety features like ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD along with driver side airbag. You also get dual tone interiors with the car that offer a premium feel. The base variant of the new Santro also features a power steering and child safety door locks. The D-Lite is being offered with a manual gearbox only.

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Prices, features, engine specs & more compared



2018 Hyundai Santro Era - Rs 4.24 lakh

The Era variant of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro gets body coloured bumpers that make it look better than the base D-Lite trim. The Era also gets rear AC vents which is a segment first feature. The said trim of the new Santro also offers a 12V charging socket so that you can charge your devices on the go. You also get power windows at the front that offer convenience to the front occupants. This variant is offered with manual transmission only.

Check out the variant wise prices of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro:

Variant name Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) 2018 Hyundai Santro D-Lite Rs 3.89 lakh - - 2018 Hyundai Santro Era Rs 4.24 lakh - - 2018 Hyundai Santro Magna Rs 4.57 lakh AMT- Rs 5.18 lakh CNG - Rs 5.23 lakh 2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz Rs 4.99 lakh AMT - Rs 5.46 lakh CNG - Rs 5.64 lakh 2018 Hyundai Santro Asta Rs 5.45 lakh - -

2018 Hyundai Santro Magna - Rs 4.57 lakh to Rs 5.23 lakh

The mid-variant of the all-new Santro is available with CNG and AMT options. The Magna variant offers body coloured door handles to offer a more premium feel. The AMT variants of the Magna offer 2-DIN stereo system with Bluetooth and USB, along with steering mounted controls, Hyundai iblue app and front speakers. The CNG variants of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro come with a handful of additional features like a fire extinguisher and rear parcel tray.

2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz - Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 5.64 lakh

The Sportz variant of the new Santro is offered in manual, AMT and CNG. The Sportz offers integrated turning winkers on the outside rear view mirrors along with front fog lamps and a rear defogger. Inside the cabin, the new 2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz also offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link. The ORVMs on the Sportz are electrically adjustable. The said variant also offers front and rear speakers along with voice recognition function.

2018 Hyundai Santro Asta - Rs 5.45 lakh

The top end Asta variant of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro has a lot to offer at this price point. The said variant is offered in the manual transmission only. The Asta trim gets a reverse camera and rear parking sensors and it is the top end Asta variant only that offers dual front airbags. You also get rear wipers and washer with this trim.