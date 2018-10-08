2018 Hyundai Santro unveil tomorrow: Why it could be big trouble for its rivals

The all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be unveiled in India tomorrow and the day will mark the comeback of the loved hatchback in India 20 years after it was first introduced. Hyundai Santro essentially started the journey of the company in India and has been one of the key drivers for the manufacturer since its inception. The new Hyundai Santro has been recently spotted undisguised that give a major idea of what the new model will look like. The latest set of images show the new 2018 Hyundai Santro will come with a completely refreshed front end having sweptback headlamps and a large black grille outlined by chrome. The rear end also looks completely fresh with new bumpers and tail lamps that look premium.

The cabin of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro will come with a touchscreen infotainment system that should support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are large air conditioning vents around the infotainment unit and the interiors get a dual tone treatment of black and beige. Powering the new 2018 Hyundai Santro will likely be a 1.1-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The company is also expected to offer an optional AMT with the car that will be first ever for Hyundai.

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). With the festive season set to kick in the coming days, the response for the new model will likely be overwhelming. As already mentioned, the Hyundai Santro has been one of the most loved hatchbacks in India and the introduction of the new model might again make the carmaker see some impressive sales numbers from its hatchback portfolio. The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will primarily challenge the likes of Maruti WagonR and the Tata Tiago. Stay tuned with us as we will be bringing instant updates from the unveiling of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro tomorrow in our LIVE blog.