2018 Hyundai Santro top 5 features that Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Celerio don’t have

The 2018 Hyundai Santro has finally been unveiled in India and the first impressions look really positive. The new Santro makes its comeback in India 20 years after it was first introduced in the Indian market. As like most of us had expected, the Hyundai Santro looks promising and will surely be a major threat to its prime rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago. One big reason behind is that the car gets multiple segment first features that its rivals fail to offer. In order to explain this better, here we bring five areas where the new Hyundai Santro excels ahead of its rivals. These five features are quite important in today's context and can help improve your overall experience and hence here's why we think you should be concerned about these features.

Also Read: Best hatchbacks to buy this Navratri! 2018 Hyundai Santro vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago vs Maruti WagonR



New Hyundai Santro Touchscreen infotainment system

The 2018 Hyundai Santro gets a 17.64 cm touchscreen infotainment system, which not only looks good but works well also. More importantly, the Santro is the only car among the three here that offers a touchscreen, thereby giving the Santro better potential to be popular among young buyers. With the touchscreen infotainment system, the car offers a better experience and feel to the occupants and in our recent drive of the Santro we found out that the audio quality too is impressive by segment standards.

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?



New Hyundai Santro Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

2018 Hyundai Santro offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity with the touchscreen infotainment. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago fail to offer the said feature and hence, the Santro has a leading edge in this particular area. With the feature onboard, you can connect your smartphone to your car and enjoy music, manage calls along with several other benefits. While these things can be done without Android Auto and Apple CarPlay too, these offer seamless connectivity along with a more convenient user interface for the driver and occupants.

New Hyundai Santro Rear AC vents

Comfort and convenience is one key area where the new Hyundai Santro is ahead of its competition. One feature that justifies this is rear AC vents offered on the new Santro. Rear AC vents are not offered on the Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio. That said, the new Santro is the only family budget car in the segment to offer the said feature. Some might argue that given the small size of the cabin of these cars, rear AC vents aren't a necessity, however, in the Northern parts of the country rear AC vents do make a significant difference in cooling the cabin quicker during summer.

New Hyundai Santro Rear parking sensors and camera

Another impressive thing about the 2018 Hyundai Santro is that it scores high in the area of safety too. One fine example of this is the new 2018 Hyundai Santro gets rear parking sensors and camera that gives the car a big plus point in terms of safety and these features are not offered by the competition mentioned here. The car also features ABS and driver side airbag as standard equipment, while top variants will offer dual-front airbags.

New Hyundai Santro Three-year warranty

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro comes with a three year, one lakh km warranty as standard. Besides this, the car also comes with gets free three-year roadside assistance along with doorstep service facility, adding to the peace of mind for customers. The company also claims that the new 2018 Hyundai Santro will have the lowest maintenance cost in its segment, thereby increasing its value quotient further.