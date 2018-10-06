2018 Hyundai Santro to unveil on Tuesday: What to expect from Hyundai’s most popular hatchback

It has been 20 years ever since the Hyundai Santro was launched in India in September 1997. The Santro was not only a major breakthrough for the South Korean car manufacturer in India, but it also started a new segment of premium hatchbacks. And now, Hyundai Santro is also set to come back in our market with an official unveiling scheduled on 9th October. The bookings for Hyundai's most popular hatchback will begin a day after, i.e 10 October, which will be followed by a launch on 23rd October, when we'll get to know its price tag.

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is by far the most anticipated car launch in India this year. Not many details have been confirmed but we do know that the new car will be called Santro. Hyundai India conducted an online poll where it asked potential buyers and fans to suggest names for the new Hyundai AH2 (codename before the official name) and most of these responses were in favour of the name 'Santro'.

The new generation Hyundai Santro will be positioned above the Eon and below the Grand i10. While there is no confirmation over the matter, Hyundai India may eventually discontinue the Eon. The tallboy hatchback will retain its name but everything else will be new.

Safety features: The new government mandate over compulsory safety features in cars will only be active starting April 2019. New Hyundai Santro will come updated with these mandatory features, that include ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake distribution), dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors as standard across all variants. It will also feature child seat ISOFIX mounts as standard as well.

Cabin features: The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be much more premium than the older versions and this time it will feature an automatic climate control. While older versions of Santro only came with a standard air-conditioner, the new car will have climate control and possibly a/c vents for rear passengers as well. The infotainment system in the new Santro will be a touchscreen unit which will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Automatic transmission: The new 2018 Santro will available with an AMT gearbox, which will be a first for all Hyundai models in India. The top and mid range variants will are expected to be offered with AMT. An AMT is an advanced version of a conventional manual transmission that changes gears automatically.

Hyundai Santro Expected Price in India: The price tag on the new generation 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to be in the range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, it will compete with the like of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, which has been one of the best-selling cars in Maruti's line up.