2018 Hyundai Santro to Mahindra XUV700: New car/SUV launches in October 2018: 

Upcoming new cars and SUVs in India: Octobers are usually known to have a lot of buzz around new products as it marks the beginning of the festive season in India and the next 2-3 months are filled with auspicious days as per Indian rituals. It's also the season of opening up and spending in new purchases and right from electronics to automotive including cars, SUVs, bikes will see a boost in its sales. There will also be a lot of discounts on cars and SUVs in October 2018 and here are the hot launches coming up this month.

New 2018 Ford Aspire facelift:

Launch date: 4th October 2018

New 2018 Ford Aspire facelift

2018 Ford Aspire facelift is all set to get some major exterior and interior changes and the will be Ford's big bet this festive season. After the Ecosport facelift and all new Freestyle comes this new Aspire compact sedan and will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo. The biggest change on the new Ford Aspire will be to it interiors, it will now get pop-up style infotainment system as in the Ecosport and will support Apple Car Play and Android Auto. We expect the prices of the Aspire to go up by Rs 40,000-50,000 over the current model depending on the variant.

New 2018 Hyundai Santro India:

Unveil date: 9th October 2018

Launch date: 23rd October 2018

All-new 2018 Hyundai Santro will launch next month.

The brand that created Hyundai Motor India one of the leaders in the India car market - the Santro will go on sale once again this year. The company is celebrating 20 years in India and has confirmed that its new small car codenamed AH2 will be called as the Santro. 2018 Hyundai Santro is likely to be the most advanced and premium cars in its segment and will get modern features including a touchscreen infotainment system. The new Santro will also make its global debut in India and the company's Chennai plant will also export it to other countries. The new Hyundai Santro price will be aggressive and bookings of the new Hyundai Santro will commence on 10th October 2018.

All-New Honda CR-V:

Launch date: 9th October 2018

New Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V is Honda's second biggest launch of the year after the 2018 Honda Amaze. The new CR-V is now bigger and more premium and also for the first time features a 1.6L diesel engine along with the petrol engine option. The new Honda CR-V will take on the likes of Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq SUVs.

Mahindra XUV700 (Y400 codenamed SUV)

Launch date: October 2018

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 SUV (name not yet confirmed) is likely to make its India debut by the end of this month. The XUV700 is based on new gen Ssangyong Rexton and is a 7-Seater SUV. Mahindra will be assembling this new SUV at its Nasik plant and will be the company's most premium offering till date. Mahindra XUV700 (Y400) will be the company's second big launch of the year after the Mahindra Marazzo.

Mercedes-AMG G63:

Launch date: 5th October

Mercedes-AMG G63

The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is set to land on India soil on 5th October. Like its predecessor, the G63 AMG will be available only with the AMG trim. While the SUV will get new features and more premium aesthetics, the overall silhouette will remain identical to the original G63 DNA. Powering the new G63 AMG is a 4.0-litre bi-turbo engine producing a total power of 577 bhp of power along with and 850 Nm of torque. The new Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is expected to be launched at a price of close to Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago JTP

Launch date: 10th October

Tata Tiago JTP

We had exclusively confirmed the launch of performance edition of Tata Tiago JPT. This new performance hatch will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS and Poli GT. Tata Tiago JTP edition has been made in collaboration between Tata Motors and JTP Automotive in Coimbatore and pays tribute to Kari Speedway where it was nurtured at. The upcoming Tata Tiago JTP edition gets power from a Nexon derived 1.2-litre petrol engine good for churning out a maximum power output of 110 bhp along with a peak torque of 150 Nm.

Nissan Kicks India unveil:

Unveil date: October 2018

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks will be the company's latest SUV that will be based on the Renault-Nissan M0 platform and will be powered by a 1.5L diesel engine. The Kicks is a global brand and will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur. The market launch of this SUV will be in January 2018 however, the SUV will be showcased this month to the Indian audience. The SUV will be manufactured at the company's plant in Chennai. We have driven the Nissan Kicks in Dubai and here's the entire review.