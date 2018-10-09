2018 Hyundai Santro online bookings to start tomorrow: Maruti Suzuki WagonR rival launch on 23rd October

2018 Hyundai Santro online bookings are set to commence in India starting tomorrow. The company has unveiled the car at its production facility in Chennai and the new model looks a lot better and premium than the previous one. Online bookings for the new Hyundai Santro will begin tomorrow at a token amount of Rs 11,100. This is valid only for the first 50,000 customers between 10th to 22nd October. The Santro brand is making a comeback in India 20 years after it was first introduced. The Santro essentially kick-started the journey of Hyundai in India and has been one of the key drivers in the company's growth. The car will finally be launched in India on 23rd October and the prices will be revealed on the same date.

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro review: Can the all-new Santro bring back the old magic?



2018 Hyundai Santro gets power from a 1.1-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The company is also offering an optional AMT which is the first ever for Hyundai. The car will also be available with a factory fitted CNG kit. In terms of safety, the new 2018 Hyundai Santro gets features such as ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), EBD and driver side airbag as standard across the range. The cabin of the 2018 Hyundai Santro will be a lot more premium than its predecessor. The interiors get a 17.64 cm touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link connectivity.

The new Santro will bridge the gap between the Hyundai Eon and the Grand i10 in the company's product portfolio for India. As already mentioned, 2018 Hyundai Santro prices in India will be announced on 23rd October and we are expecting a starting figure of close to Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The car competes with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Tata Tiago and also Renault Kwid in the segment. Hyundai Santro has always been a loved car among the masses and its re-introduction might do the trick again for Hyundai once again. Stay tuned for more updates!