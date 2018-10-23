2018 Hyundai Santro launched in India at a price of Rs 3.89 lakh: The small car legend returns!

The much awaited, long anticipated all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro has been launched in India. The new Santro has been priced at Rs 3.89 lakh - Rs 5.45 lakh. The AMT version of the new Hyundai Santro price is Rs 5.18 lakh-Rs 5.46 lakh and the CNG variant costs Rs 5.23 lakh to Rs 5.64 lakh.The new Hyundai Santro has been priced aggressively and continues to come with the famous tall boy design. The new Hyundai Santro made its global debut here in India and is a Made-in-India car with R&D done in Korea, Chennai and Hyderabad. Hyundai Motor India is also celebrating 20 years in India and it started its successful India journey in 1998 with the Hyundai Santro.

Also read: New 2018 Hyundai Santro Launch in India Live Update: Minutes from launch, here’s all you need to know

Globally, the Hyundai has sold over 1.86 million customers in India and the new Hyundai Santro is based on the new K1 platform. The new Santro dimensions measure 3610 mm in length, 1644 mm in width and 1560 mm in heights. It has a wheelbase of 2400mm.

Also read: Top five things in the new Hyundai Santro that Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago don’t have

The 2018 Hyundai Santro follow the new 'Dynamic Tension' design language and the hatch gets the Hyundai's signature cascade grille with chrome. The top variants also gets fog lamps with wider projection. It gets a bold bonnet with aggressive shut lines and Hyundai logo. It also gets segment first micro antenna for the compact look. The body is complemented. With Z shaped character lines and get new tail lamps and sporty dual tone rear bumper with new age reflectors.

Interior cabin of the all-new Hyundai Santro:

The dashboard and the cabin of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro gets dual tone beige and black interiors with champagne gold inserts. The centre fascia is inspired by an elephant and gets centrally positioned power window switches and AC controls. It also gets propeller design shaped AC vents and also gets rear AC vents as standard.

The top-variant also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and support Apple Car Play and Android Auto along with Voice Recognition. The Santro also comes with segment first eco coating technology.

Engine of all-new Hyundai Santro

The new Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1L petrol engine and is also available with factory fitted CNG kits. It has a displacement of 1,086cc along with 67 Hp of power and 99Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-Speed gearbox and also gets AMT gearbox as an option. The claimed mileage of the new Santro's petrol variant is 20.3 kmpl and the CNG variant claims a mileage of 30.48 kmpl. The CNG variant of Hyundai Santro with the capacity of an equivalent of 60 L of water.

On the safety front, the new Hyundai Santro gets driver airbag as standard across all variants and the top-variant features dual-airbags. ABS with EBD is standard across all Hyundai Santro variants. It gets impact sensing auto door unlock feature, rear parking sensors and the body is made up of 63% advanced high strength steel.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro takes on the likes of Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and sits between Hyundai Eon and Hyundai Grand i10. The company has already received over 23,500 bookings of the new Santro and the company is betting big on the upcoming Diwali sales. The new Santro is available in 5 variants namely, D-Lite, Era, Magna, Sportz and ASTA. The new Santro with AMT gearbox is available only on the Sportz variant. The new Santro is so offered in 7 colours including 2 new colours - Imperial beige and Diana Green.

2018 Hyundai Santro variant wise prices