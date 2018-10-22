2018 Hyundai Santro Launch: Where and how to watch Santro Launch Live Streaming Online In India

2018 Hyundai Santro Launch in India Live Streaming Online The Iconic Hyundai Santro is all set to make a comeback in India, tomorrow. Its second stint in the Indian market after a brief hiatus in January 2015. The Hyundai Santro marked the foray of Hyundai into India and was a runaway success, thanks to its room proportion tall-boy design, frugality and affordability. The Santro was the car of the new millennium and retained its position as one of India’s best-selling cars for the better part of the decade. Only post-2010, with an influx of a whole new range of small-cars, did the Santro’s sales start to slow down. With Hyundai pulling the plug on the icon in early 2015.

Ever since, they have been busy working on the new 2018 Santro, which will debut based on a new platform with more space and a larger footprint. To make an aggressive entry, the Santro will feature more than just exterior updates, the Santro will come with an array of goodies that will include, a touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera, steering-mounted audio controls, rear AC vents and parking sensors. The new car will be safer too, with anti-lock brakes and a driver-side airbag are standard, whereas the top trims feature dual airbags.

Under the hood, the new Santro 2018, will be a heavily reworked version of the 1.1-litre Epsilon motor, that we expect to make 69 hp and 99 Nm of torque. The car will also be available with factory fitted with a CNG option, that will have a lower rated 58 hp and 84 Nm output. The engine will be mated with a 5-speed manual as standard with the option of the 5-speed AMT as an option.

Prices for the Santro will be announced by noon tomorrow, although, we expect the prices to range between 3.4 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh ex-showroom. There will also be an introductory price to spike sales for the first 50,000 customers. Given the hype around the launch, we expect the bookings to skyrocket. To catch the launch live from the venue, you can check out our live blog where we will be streaming straight from the event with updates and video. You could also follow Hyundai India on Facebook where the event will be streamed.