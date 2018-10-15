2018 Hyundai Santro interior images out: Aircraft propeller vents, 7-inch touchscreen and more!

2018 Hyundai Santro is set to be launched in India on the coming 23rd October. While the company gave a glimpse of the design of the all-new Santro during its unveiling on 9th October, it was the interior that was still not revealed officially by the manufacturer. Now, a reader of Express Drives has shared some cabin images of the 2018 Hyundai Santro. The pictures reveal that the 2018 Hyundai Santro will come with a dual tone treatment of black and beige in the cabin to offer a premium feel. The images also show the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the top end variant of the all-new Santro. The system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with MirrorLink and voice commands. You can also see the AC vents on both sides of the infotainment system that have a silver outlining. The side AC vents can be seen with an aircraft propeller design that indeed look quite impressive.

2018 Hyundai Santro 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Below the touchscreen infotainment system lie hazard warning light button along with controls for the air conditioning system. The images sent by Express Drives reader also reveal the instrument cluster on the new Santro. The image shows that the 2018 Hyundai Santro will come with twin dial analogue speedometer and tachometer and there is a small screen for other bits like fuel gauge, odometer and more.

2018 Hyundai Santro aircraft propeller styled AC vent

Powering the 2018 Hyundai Santro will be a 1.1-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The company also offers an optional AMT with the car which is the first ever for Hyundai. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 68 bhp and 99 Nm. The company will also be offering a factory fitted CNG kit with the new Santro. Bookings for the all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro have already begun online at a token amount of Rs 11,100.

2018 Hyundai Santro instrument cluster

Pricing and other details of the all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be revealed on 23rd October. The new Santro primarily locks horns with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago in the budget family car segment. Stay tuned with us as we will be bringing you instant updates from the launch in our LIVE blog.