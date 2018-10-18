2018 Hyundai Santro images with full design out! Maruti Suzuki rival retains quirky yet impressive looks

2018 Hyundai Santro, the next big thing in the budget family car segment is all set to mark its presence very soon. The Santro will be making its comeback in India during its official launch that is slated for 23rd October. The company had already unveiled the car on 9th October, giving an idea of how the new generation Santro will look like. The new 2018 Hyundai Santro has now started reaching the dealerships across India and a walkaround video has recently surfaced that gives a detailed look of the exterior as well as the cabin of the car. Furthermore, the latest images of the new Santro have revealed the car completely. While the unit on the video can be seen in Star Dust colour and has its headlamp and front grille completely covered, the one in the images is in Polar white and give proper details on the design and appearance.

2018 Hyundai Santro side profile

The video also shows the cabin of the new Santro in which one can see the aircraft propeller style AC vent along with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The dual tone treatment of black and beige makes the cabin look premium and upmarket. The steering wheel of the new Santro gets mounted controls to offer convenience to the driver.

2018 Hyundai Santro interiors

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro gets multiple segment first features in the form of rear AC vents, rear parking sensors and camera and a lot more. In terms of safety, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD and driver side airbag are standard across all variants of the new Santro. The top end trim of the new Santro however, gets dual airbags to offer more safety.

Watch 2018 Hyundai Santro walkaround video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new Hyundai Santro will come in a total of nine variants out of which two are CNG. Powering the new 2018 Hyundai Santro is a 1.1-litre petrol engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 68 bhp and 99 Nm. Gearbox is a five-speed manual unit while Hyundai's first ever AMT is offered as an option.

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and the budget hatchback will primarily take on the likes of the Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio in the segment. Hyundai Santro has always been a hit in the affordable hatchback segment and has done wonders for the company in many ways. The comeback of Hyundai's iconic is expected to bring the fortunes once again and if the brand manages to price the car well in the market, you can expect firecrackers even before Diwali.

More on this very soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Team-BHP

Video Source: Riderboy46