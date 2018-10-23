2018 Hyundai Santro gets over 23,500 bookings in 13 days! India’s next big hit?

Hyundai Santro 2018 LaunchThe Hyundai Santro is finally back, the Santro which launched earlier today at a starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh, is easily one of the most anticipated small cars of 2018. Hyundai had opened pre-bookings for the Santro earlier this month, without even announcing the prices, and already the Iconic Santro has achieved a strong response from the Indian customer with more than 23,500 bookings already in the pipeline for the company. For those of you who are keen to buy a new Santro and are yet to make your bookings, this means that almost 50% of the slots for the Hyundai Santro’s introductory prices have been filled with just another 26,500 Santro’s available at this introductory price. Considering that the first 23k bookings only took 13 days to fill, you had best be quick.

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro launched in India at a price of Rs 3.89 lakh: The small car legend returns!

Hyundai Santro 2018 Interiors

With all details on the small car now officially announced, we can also say that the all-new Santro 2018, not only features the tall-boy design that brought the previous car to fame, but also a whole host of new features based around an all-new platform. The Santro re-entry to India comes at a perfect time when the company is in the midst of celebrating 20 years of being a part of the country. Based around the companies new K1 platform the Santro now measures in at3610 mm in length, 1644 mm in width and 1560 mm in heights. While the wheelbase is 2400mm.

Hyundai Santro 2018 Rear

The Hyundai Santro 2018 also moves away from the companies Fluidic philosophy, giving way to the new Dynamic Tension' design language that is paired with the Hyundai signature cascade grille with chrome inserts. The top variants also gets fog lamps with wider projection. It gets a bold bonnet with aggressive shut lines and Hyundai logo. On the inside, the headlines on the new Santro include a dual tone interior, a touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car play and a segment first rear airconditioning vents. In terms of safety, the Santro gets driver side airbags and ABS, EBD as standard across all variants. The upper variants get dual airbags as standard. Rear parking sensor too will be available with the Santro. 1.1L petrol engine and is also available with factory fitted CNG kits. It has a displacement of 1,086cc along with 67 Hp of power and 10.1 Kgm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-Speed gearbox and also gets AMT gearbox as an option. Prices are as follows: