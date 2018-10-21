2018 Hyundai Santro gets over 14,000 bookings before launch: Why it is off to a flyer!

2018 Hyundai Santro will be launched in India on 23rd October and seems like the car will get a flying start during the launch. Sources of Express Drives within the company have recently revealed that the 2018 Hyundai Santro has received over 14,000 bookings even before the launch. The bookings for the car were open online since 10th October at a token amount of Rs 11,100 and will be open till tomorrow. This is despite the fact that the variant wise details of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro and with a couple of days left for the launch, the booking numbers are expected to near the 20,000 mark. The company had announced at the time of unveiling that the booking is open for the first 50,000 customers with a special price which means that the figures may rise soon after that.

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will come with multiple segment first features and this is one of the reasons why it is getting an overwhelming response from the customers. The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will come in a total of seven colour options along with nine variants to choose from out of which two are CNG trims. The new Santro gets rear AC vents along with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, the car gets rear parking sensors and camera and these features give it an edge over its rivals.

Powering the 2018 Hyundai Santro is 1.1-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard. The company also offers an optional AMT which is the first ever for Hyundai. In terms of safety, the new 2018 Hyundai Santro gets ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD along driver side airbag as standard across all the variants. 2018 Hyundai Santro prices in India are expected to start from the Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The budget family car will challenge the likes of the Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio in the segment.