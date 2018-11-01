2018 Hyundai Santro drives company’s highest ever sales in October: 1 Car sold every minute!

From the new Hyundai i20 starting with the Auto Expo 2018 at the beginning of the year to the brand new Hyundai Santro, it has been a strong year for Hyundai who have now also found themselves atop the chart for customer satisfaction consensus conducted by JD Power. Now Hyundai has announced their highest ever sales with over 52,001 units sold domestically, with an export tally of more than 65,020 units in the month of October 2018. That amounts to almost 1800 cars sold every day in India, or a car every minute.

Speaking on the high sales numbers, Mr Vikas Jain National Sales Head of Hyundai Motor India said that they are proud to have achieved their highest sales figures with a growth of 4.9%, Jain attributes the strong sales figures to the launch of the new Santro. He said that this would not only go towards improving customer sentiments but also set a new benchmark in the Industry. The Santro recorded wholesale figures of over 8500 units alongside a strong performance of Hyundai’s ‘Ten Thousand Club Cars’ CRETA, ELITE i20 and GRAND i10.”

In comparison to last year, in terms of cumulative sales, that include domestic sales as well as exports, Hyundai still shows strong growth of 4.6% per cent from last years sales numbers that account for 62,139 sales in the month of October 2017. In comparison, the company accounted for 65,020 units sold in 2018 with 13,019 accounting for exports 500 more than 12,551 units sold this year. This number is expected to grow even further as the Santro rollout continues with demanding to surge through the roof ahead of the festive season.