2018 Hyundai Elite i20 CVT vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno CVT: Priced just one thousand Rupees apart which one is best suited to you!

Hyundai India has added an optional CVT gearbox on two variants of the 2018 Elite i20 to take on Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno CVT. This comes after Hyundai gave their volume-driving a facelift, making its first public debut at the Auto Expo 2018 with an introductory launch price of Rs 5.35 lakh for the base variant with a petrol motor, going all the way to 9.15 lakh for the fully-equipped diesel. This is the first time Hyundai will launch an i20 with a continuously variable transmission with the 1.2 litre petrol motor.

At the Auto Expo 2018, Hyundai had said that the new CVT mated to the 1.2-litre engine would dramatically change the automatics fortunes in India. Saying that the price would drastically reduce making it more competitive with Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno. As the 1.2-litre engine puts the i20 in the lower tax bracket, as well as heavily localised. More so when compared to the imported 1.4-litre engine. As promised the price change has been drastic with the new i20 Magna CVT retailing for as little as 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) a little more than 2 lakh cheaper than the outgoing car. Even the range-topping Asta CVT trim is now priced as little as 8.16 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi. Still under the 9.15 lakh ex-showroom cost of the 1.4 litre CVT with a Magna trim.

The price drop will allow the i20 which features a long list of first features, to better take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CVT which has been priced at Rs 7.09 lakh for the base Delta variant going all the way up to Rs 8.40 lakh for the range-topping Alpha variant. Now it is important to know that the i20 is only available in two variants whereas the Baleno is available in the Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims (a total of three trims). We give you a quick comparison of which has more features and which is better suited to you.

Engine & Specifications

The 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 CVT has been launched with a 1.2 litre Kappa engine for the first time, matching the Baleno’s 1.2 litre engine almost spec for spec. In terms of output, the 1.2 litre Kappa engine makes 83 hp and 114 Nm of torque where the Baleno also makes an almost identical 82 hp with an additional torque bringing the total to 115 Nm of torque. Now it is important to remember despite identical figures on paper the i20 is still about 100 kilos heavier than the Baleno which tips the scales at 890 kgs in comparison to the 1066 kilos for the petrol i20. This makes the Baleno feel more urgent and engaging to drive when compared to the Elite i20.

Features & Safety

In base variants, neither the i20 nor the Baleno comes with their touchscreen infotainment systems that are both now compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. However, both the Asta trim Elite i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in Alpha trim with CVT gearboxes have the full feature set when it comes to infotainment systems, this will include in-built navigation for both cars and the Arkamis sound system in the Hyundai i20. While the Baleno has reversing sensors in all variants with a reversing camera reserved for the range-topping Alpha variant, the 2018 Hyundai i20 has sensors and reversing camera with dynamic gridlines in the top of the range Alpha variant.

In terms of safety, Maruti’s Baleno is offered with ABS, EBD and two front airbags as standard across all variants, the base variant also offers features like anti-theft security system, belt pre-tensioners and force limiters. In its newest iteration, the i20 too has dual front airbags as standard although the range-topping Asta with the Optional package gets up to 6 airbags, including side and curtain bags. ABS and EBD are available as standard on the Hyundai i20 as well.

Price

Now Hyundai is the newest entrant in the market with a CVT gearbox, has been priced very carefully so as to offer a unique value proposition to its customers. The Baleno’s starting price has been set at Rs 7.05 lakh for the Delta, where the base Magna variant of the i20 has been priced at a rather cheeky 7.04 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The Range-topping price for the Baleno in Alpha trim will cost you Rs.8.40 lakh while the range-topping Elite i20 CVT Asta will cost as little as Rs 8.16 lakh. The Baleno does offer a middle variant with less trim which has been given the skip on the i20, the Zeta automatic will cost about Rs.7.70 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Hyundai i20 Magna Hyundai i20 Asta Rs 7.05 lakh Rs.7.70 lakh Rs.8.40 lakh Rs 7.04 lakh Rs 8.21 lakh