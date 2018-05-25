2018 Hyundai Elite i20 CVT launched in India at Rs 7.04 lakh: Cheapest automatic in the segment

Hyundai Indian launched the 2018 Elite i20 during the Auto Expo this in February, with a promise that a CVT would be launched in the coming months as well. And now, the Elite i20 CVT has been launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), that makes it the most affordable car with a CVT gearbox in the segment. The CVT option will be available in two variants of the 2018 Elite i20 - Magna and Asta, which is priced at Rs 8.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Hyundai i20 has replaced the older 1.4-litre engine with a 1.2-litre unit and hence the slash in the price tag.

2018 Hyundai i20 petrol automatic gets the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which makes 83 hp on the 2018 i20. The automaker promises a convenient drive with the automatic variant, without any gearshift jerks.

The new Elite i20 CVT gets all the upgrades we saw in the 2018 i20 facelift, that include the new cascading grille, revised bumper, smoked headlamps. The i20 Asta trim comes with diamond cut alloy wheels.

Inside the 2018 Hyundai i20 CVT, there's a new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear armrest, Arkamys premium sound system and more. The i20 automatic gets dual airbags, ABS and EBD as standard on both trims.

"India's most loved and awarded, Indian Car of the Year 2015 winner ELITE i20 has been a global success ever since its launch. The CVT option with a 1.2 L Petrol engine coupled with Hi-tech & Convenience features offering uncompromised safety will make driving a brilliant experience,” Hyundai India - Managing Director and CEO, Y K Koo said.

“The head turner New 2018 ELITE i20 is the most feature loaded and affordable Premium Compact Segment car with a CVT option. Based on our advanced design philosophy, The New 2018 Elite i20 follows an evolved Premium look, Sporty styling and a strong road presence."