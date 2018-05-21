2018 Hyundai Elite i20 CVT launched at a price of Rs 7.04 lakh: Better equipped to take on Maruti Suzuki Baleno?

2018 Hyundai Elite i20 CVT: Hyundai unveiled the new facelifted 2018 Elite i20 at the Auto Expo 2018, with a whole host of new features and styling cues to make it more competitive against the likes of Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno. What was missing in a big way, however, was the optional CVT that is already being offered on the Baleno. For a city car like the Hyundai Elite i20 in 2018, the automatic gearbox has become more of a vital commodity rather than a luxury. A few months, after the new i20 was launched, Hyundai not to be left behind for want of a feature have added a CVT version to the petrol i20. Bringin it at par with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

According to our sources in a Delhi based dealership, bookings for the upcoming Elite i20 are already open with CVT fitted 2018 facelifted i20’s already arriving for customer tests at the showroom. As far as we can tell the Elite i20 carries forward the 5-speed CVT unit previously used on the i20, but Hyundai has included the option on two model, the Magna and the Asta. However, Hyundai’s CVT will not come cheap costing almost a full lakh more than the non-automatic trims of the same model. The Magna CVT will retail at Rs 7.04 lakh ex-showroom, while the range-topping Asta CVT has been priced at Rs 8.16 lakh ex-showroom. Although, as of now, we are unable to confirm what trims will be available on these two automatics.

Alongside, this Hyundai has also released post-introductory prices to the launch price of the Hyundai i20, as shown above. These prices show a slight rise since introduction although these prices were expected to be revised. Hyundai has launched the 2018 Elite i20 CVT in the midst of what is supposed to be a slew of new launches from Hyundai, that started with the facelifted Active i20 earlier this month. This launch is likely to be followed by the launch of the much expected Hyundai Creta facelift set to launch later this week.

<iframe width="" height="" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/F-ju3NWIvBc" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>