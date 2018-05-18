2018 Hyundai Creta India launch early next week: Likely to be the most premium Creta ever

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta has been testing in India for quite some time now. The images of the completely undisguised model have leaked recently that give an idea of how the new model will look like. Our sources close to the development have now hinted that the new 2018 Hyundai Creta will be launched in India early next week. Bookings for the new 2018 Hyundai Creta have already begun at the company's dealerships across India with deliveries expected to start by the end of this month. The new 2018 model gets some subtle changes on the exterior that make it look better than before. For instance, the chrome hexagonal grille up front is now bigger and the front & rear bumpers have also been revised. There will be new projector headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) to offer better illumination. The fog lamp design has also been revised and these now get a LED strip too. The 2018 Hyundai Creta also gets new 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

The interiors of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta also receive some tweaks. One of the most prominent ones being, the inclusion of a bigger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In terms of safety, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta gets dual airbags and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and these features will be standard across all the variants. The top end SX(O) variant gets additional four airbags, taking the total count to six.

Mechanically, there are not many changes on the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift. The SUV will continue to draw power from three engine options. That said, the vehicle will get power from a 1.4-litre and a 1.6-litre petrol engines that are good for churning out respective power outputs of 90 hp and 123 hp. Besides, there will also be a 1.6-litre diesel engine on offer that develops a healthy power output of 128 hp. While the former gets a six-speed manual transmission, the latter two receive a choice of a six-speed automatic gearbox. Stay tuned with us as more details expected to follow in the coming days!

Image Source: Motoroids