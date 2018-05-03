2018 Hyundai Creta facelift to launch in mid-May: Bookings open

India’s second largest carmaker will launch its the facelift version of its popular Hyundai Creta SUV later this month and expect some major cosmetic changes on the SUV. 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift will get similar styling cues as seen on the other markets like Brazil and other South American markets. Many Hyundai dealers in India have started accepting the bookings of the new Hyundai Creta. Hyundai dealers in Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Gurugram have confirmed to book the new Creta at a token amount of Rs 25,000 with deliveries promised in June 2018.

2018 Hyundai Creta:

Hyundai Creta SUV is expected to make its official launch around 15th May 2018 and that’s when the pricing of the new Hyundai Creta will be announced. New Hyundai Creta is expected to get some major styling changes with the top variants featuring a new headlamp cluster with DRLs, the face of the Creta will get a new larger hexagonal grille surrounded with chrome. 2018 Hyundai Creta will also get dual-tone exterior paint options. The SUV will also get new front and rear bumper and a redesigned fog lamp cluster. Inside the car, we expect some neater and premium finishing and inclusion of a sun-roof.

2018 Hyundai Creta: New design elements

Expect no mechanical changes on the 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift. The SUV will continue to be powered by the 1.6L VTVT petrol engine and the 1.4L & 1.6 L CRDi diesel engines. Both petrol and diesel engine on the Hyundai Creta will be offered in manual and Automatic transmission. Hyundai Creta is the company's second facelift of the year after Hyundai i20.

Hyundai Creta has been among the top-selling SUVs in India. In the financial year 2017-18 the company sold over 1.07 lakh units of its Creta SUV in India and exported over 50,000 of them from the country. The new facelift will bring in some more freshness and will further boost the sales. Expect the prices of the 2018 Hyundai Creta to go up marginally.