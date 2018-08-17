2018 Hyundai Creta: 5 things that make it the highest-selling compact SUV

Hyundai Creta recently received an update including some major interior and exterior changes that have helped it stay relevant in the times to come. However, if you were to look at the sales charts with the Creta sitting right in the apex position in its segment, one can ask whether it really needed it. One of the reasons that we think the Creta brand has done so well is the fact that Hyundai has been so efficient at keeping it relevant. That's precisely what successful brands do, they update products regularly and not when it's too late. Ever since the Hyundai was launched, a feature-rich spec sheet has helped it create and maintain a leadership position in its segment. The success of the Creta despite its high price-tag is an example of how Indian consumers are now willing to pay a premium for more features and don't want a low-cost vehicle stripped down of modern features. However, it's not just one factor that created the Hyundai Creta success story and it was a combination of multiple factors and features that made this dominance possible. Read on to find out what makes the Hyundai Creta such a resounding success:

HYUNDAI CRETA 2018 ENGINES

New Hyundai Creta CRDi 1.6L diesel engine

The Hyundai Creta has one of the largest portfolios of engines in its segment with customers getting the options of choosing from a 1.6L petrol, 1.4L diesel or a 1.6L diesel engine. This flexibility allows the Creta to cater to a wide range of customers. The new 2018 Creta also features some tweaks to its motors although you might not notice any big changes. That said, the power delivery has been made marginally smoother and the engines are a bit more refined than they used to be. Either way the Creta with three engines on offer along with the optional manual and automatic gives it an edge over the competition in the powertrain department. Hence, one can understand why the Creta is such a strong competitor on the sales charts.

HYUNDAI CRETA 2018 FEATURES

New Hyundai Creta interiors

Starting with the big new change on the 2018 Hyundai Creta, with is an electronically operated sunroof the Hyundai Creta, has an array of world-class features, that not only best the competition in the segment but ensure that the Creta continues to stand for global quality, at a local price. The Hyundai Creta comes with a touch-screen infotainment system that is compatible with Android Auto, Apple Carplay and even mirror link, that makes mobile connectivity a breeze. The addition of the H-Band which is a wristband key for the Creta, as you might find in the Tata Nexon, removing the need to carry a separate key.

HYUNDAI CRETA 2018 SAFETY

Side top view of white Creta with Airbags

In terms of in-cabin safety, the Hyundai Creta gets dual airbags, with ABS and EBD are offered right from the base variants. In the top SX trim the SUV gets 6 airbags, hill-assist control, rear parking sensors with camera and traction control, in addition to the base variant features. There is even a button below the steering wheel that allows the traction control to be switched off entirely. The brightness of the instrument cluster can also be adjusted as per drivers requirement and is independent of headlamps.

HYUNDAI CRETA 2018 INTERIORS & CABIN

New Hyundai Creta Sunroof

The Hyundai Creta body shape, especially the generous roof-line, furthers on the sense of space inside the already spacious cabin. The second row of seats have enough leg-room and head-room to afford occupants a safe ride. The only drawback in those terms is the fact that shoulder room for three occupants sitting abreast in the second row, things can be a bit cramped. The rear A/C vents, add to rear occupant comfort and ensure that passengers in the second row of seats are always comfortable.

HYUNDAI CRETA 2018 AUTOMATIC GEARBOX

6-Speed Automatic Transmission

As urban environs continue to get more crowded, the move towards automatic gearbox has been exemplified several times over. The Creta gets an optional automatic with the 1.4-litre petrol version, which is usually the preferred choice for an automatic. The torque converter unit on the gearbox is quite refined, and fulfils its purpose, although we do hope that Hyundai adds an automatic for the diesel gearbox as well in the future. It will likely help to ensure that the Creta stays well ahead of the competition.