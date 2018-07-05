2018 Honda Jazz India facelift: Top things to know about this Maruti Baleno rival

Honda Cars India has successfully rolled out 2018 Amaze sedan and is now gearing up to launch the 2018 facelift version of its Honda Jazz hatchback. The new Honda Jazz will be launched in the country in July 2018. Honda Jazz has been on sale in India since 2014 and has faced some strong competition from Maruti Suzuki Baleno that has been the best-selling car in this segment followed by Hyundai i20. The facelift of Honda Jazz will host some significant changes to the exterior and the interiors of the car.

Honda had first showcased this facelift version of Jazz at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and the new design is now inline with Honda's family design language. The Jazz now gets Honda's 'Solid Wing Face' design that we have seen on the sedans like Amaze and the new Civic. It features a new front grille, headlamp cluster with DRLs and a sharper front bumper. The B-Pillar is finished in black to appeal the young buyers and ORVMs, grille and multi-spoke alloys too are finished in black. The rear of the new Honda Jazz gets minor cosmetic upgrades but largely is identical to the current outgoing model.

2018 Honda Jazz interiors

Inside the cabin, expect the 2018 Honda Jazz to get the Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system that will support Apple Car Play and Android Auto. More premium touches, dual-tone dashboard, double stitch leather seats are expected to make it to the cabin. Expect no mechanical changes on the new Jazz. Honda Jazz will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with 88 hp of power and 110 Nm of torque. The diesel duties on the Honda Jazz will be done by the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel engine with a max power of 98 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Honda claims a mileage of 27.3 kmpl on the Jazz diesel version.

Car name Engine Power Torque Transmission Length Width Height Wheelbase Honda Jazz Petrol 1199cc 89hp 110nm 5 MT/CVT 3955mm 1694mm 1544mm 2530mm Honda Jazz Diesel 1498cc 98hp 200nm 6 MT 3955mm 1694mm 1544mm 2530mm

Honda Jazz has been a popular model for the company but lately has been overshadowed by the success of cars like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. The facelift if priced aggressively will see Jazz selling some good numbers and increasing profitability for the company. Expect the facelift of Honda Jazz to be prived about Rs 25,000-40,000 more than the current price.