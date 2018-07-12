2018 Honda Jazz facelift variant features revealed: New Jazz launch expected on 19 July

Honda Cars India is set to launch the new Jazz facelift in the coming days and the new version will get subtle exterior changes with some additional features under its sleeve. Days before the official launch, the complete feature list and variant details of the new Honda Jazz facelift have been leaked on Team-BHP. The new 2018 Honda Jazz facelift will be offered in petrol and diesel engine options just like the existing model. While the petrol engine will get both, manual and CVT gearbox options, you will get only a manual unit with the diesel trim. According to the report, the new Honda Jazz petrol will be offered in a total of four variants namely V and VX, two each for manual and CVT. On the other hand, the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift diesel will be expanded in three variants namely S, V and VX.

2018 Honda Jazz facelift S variant feature list

The S variant that will be offered only with the diesel engine will get some new features like a front centre armrest, rear parking sensor and speed sensing auto door lock. Furthermore, the company has also added a driver and assistant side vanity mirror on the said variant. Similarly, the V variant of the new 2018 Honda Jazz facelift will get additional features like One-touch start stop button with white and red illumination but these will be offered with CVT and diesel variants only. The said variants also get features like smart trunk lock with a keyless release, cruise control and Honda smart key system with keyless remote.

2018 Honda Jazz facelift V variant feature list

The V variant of the new Honda Jazz gets chrome finished outer door handles while the CVT gets paddle shifter as well. All features of the S variant are retained on the V variant. The range-topping VX variant of the new 2018 Honda Jazz facelift gets a new 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The VX trim is also aided with voice command facility and steering mounted voice controls. You will also get rear LED extended tail light and IR remote control with the VX trim. All these features are in addition to the ones offered on the V variant.

2018 Honda Jazz facelift VX variant feature list

The new 2018 Honda Jazz facelift will be launched in India within the next few days and will be priced slightly higher than the present day model. Some reports on the internet are suggesting that the car will be launched in India on 19th July but the company has not revealed anything officially on the same. More details on the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!

Source: Team-BHP.com