2018 Honda Jazz facelift teased online, to launch in India tomorrow

Honda Jazz facelift is nearing its launch in India, but before that happens, Honda Cars India has released a little sneak-peak of the new Jazz hatchback. The official teaser of the Honda Jazz facelift was released only a couple of days before its launch on 19 July. Along with a teaser, Honda also announced an online contest. The new Honda Jazz will come with a host of cosmetic updates and features as well. The Jazz was first launched in India in 2014 and has had some stiff competition from Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

The facelifted version of the Honda Jazz was first showcased at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The new Jazz's styling follows Honda's design language with the 'Solid Wing Face' design that can be seen on sedans like Amaze and new Civic.

New Honda Jazz facelift will feature a new front grille, headlamp cluster with DRLs and a sharper front bumper. The B-pillar is finished in black to appeal the young buyers and ORVMs, grille and multi-spoke alloys too are finished in black. The rear of the new Honda Jazz gets minor cosmetic upgrades but largely is identical to the current outgoing model.

When the heads turn & the eyebrows rise, that’s when the ‘new sexy’ has arrived! Tell us what is #NewSexy for you and stand a chance to win big with Honda. #ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/cwOZBYfWqt — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) July 17, 2018

Honda Jazz facelift is expected to come in two powertrain options - a 1199cc petrol engine that produces 89hp and 110 Nm of torque and is paired with either a five-speed manual or a six-speed CVT transmission. The other option is a 1498cc diesel engine 98 hp and 200 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Also read: 2018 Honda Jazz facelift variant features revealed

Inside the cabin, the 2018 Honda Jazz facelift is expected to get the Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system that will support Apple Car Play and Android Auto. More premium touches like a dual-tone dashboard, double stitch leather seats are expected to make it to the cabin. Expect the facelift of Honda Jazz to be priced about Rs 25,000-40,000 more than the current price.