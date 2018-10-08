2018 Honda CR-V launching in India tomorrow: Seven-seat Honda SUV to rival Toyota Fortuner

2018 Honda CR-VHonda Cars is all set to launch the new 2018 CR-V in India on 9th October. First launched in the country in 2002, Honda CR-V has been a popular SUV but it lacked a diesel engine and over the years its sales declined. Now, 2018 Honda CR-V is fixing just that problem with a 1.6-litre engine and new design & styling. The front end of the SUV has been redesigned with a thick chrome plated grille, LED headlamps, and LED fog lamps. The new Honda CR-V will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and Skoda Kodiaq.

The new 2018 Honda CR-V will come with two engine options - a 2.0-litre petrol that puts out 154 bhp and 192 Nm, and a 1.6-litre diesel engine that makes 120 bhp and 300 Nm. The diesel engine will be available with a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

On the inside, new Honda CR-V features a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, that supports smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a TFT display for the instrument panel.

Watch 2018 Honda CR-V diesel review below:

This will be the first time Honda CR-V will be available with a seven-seat layout as well. Sharing its platform with the Honda Civic, Honda CR-V will offer more space as it is now 30mm longer, 35mm wider and taller, and the wheelbase has also been increased by 40mm.

Express Drives drove the new 2018 Honda CR-V in September. Click the link above for a detailed review. With the addition of new features and updated styling, the new CR-V is expected to carry a bigger price tag of around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Watch this space for all live updates from the Honda CR-V India launch event tomorrow.