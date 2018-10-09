2018 Honda CR-V launched at a price of Rs 28.15 lakh: Takes on Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour

The new 2018 Honda CR-V has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 28.15 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new model has arrived with some significant improvements over the outgoing model. The changes are not just limited to visual updates only as the new CR-V gets a new diesel engine along with some fresh features under its sleeve. Honda CR-V is sold in over 160 countries at present and was first introduced in 1995. India got the CR-V for the first time in the year 2003 with the second generation model and the SUV has seen a sale of over 17,600 units here till date. Over the years, the SUV lacked a diesel engine option and the sales of the CR-V have been on a decline and that is why Honda decide to offer a diesel engine while making the overall package more desirable than before.

Honda CR-V gets three rows for the first time with 2018 model

Starting with the design, the new 2018 Honda CR-V gets a redesigned front end with a thick chrome grille that you will find in most of the Honda cars. Moreover, the SUV gets LED headlamps along with LED fog lamps. Powering the new 2018 Honda CR-V are two engine options. While the 2.0-litre petrol is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 154 bhp and 192 Nm, the new 1.6-litre iDTEC diesel engine sheds out 120 bhp and 300 Nm. The diesel engine gets a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The company claims a best in class fuel efficiency for this engine. The company claims a fuel economy of 19.5 kmpl for the 2WD and 18.3 kmpl for the AWD variants. While the petrol version is offered only with 2WD, the diesel engine is available in both 2WD (Two wheel drive) and AWD (All wheel drive) options.

Watch our new 2018 Honda CR-V video review here:

This is the first time that the CR-V gets a seven-seater layout that is available with the diesel engine variants only. The new model promises a more spacious cabin as it gets more generous dimensions than before. The cabin of the new 2018 Honda CR-V gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Honda CR-V interiors feature 8 speakers including 4 tweeters along with a push start/stop button and smart entry. The SUV has scored high in safety as it got five stars in the crash test by ASEAN NCAP. 2018 Honda CR-V gets Driver Assistance Features including multi-angle rear-view camera and Honda LaneWatch that helps in blindspot detection and gets six airbags as standard.

2018 Honda CR-V gets a new 1.6-litre diesel engine

Commenting on the launch of the all-new Honda CR-V, Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said, that today, the company is launching the globally successful All-new 5' Generation Honda CR-V which has captured the imagination of SUV lovers across the world. Honda introduced the CR-V brand in India in 2003 as one of the first premium SUVs in the market. The All-New CR-V distinctly offers Fun-to-Drive performance of an SUV and Driving comfort of a sedan which makes it a perfect Urban SUV. He added that the company strongly believes that the new CR-V has the potential to be a game-changer in Premium SUV segment and it foresees a shift in consumer preference towards core luxurious and comfortable SUVs.

Here is the variant wise pricing of the new 2018 Honda CR-V:

2018 Honda CR-V prices in India Variant Price (ex-showroom, India) 2018 Honda CR-V Petrol 2WD Rs 28.15 lakh 2018 Honda CR-V Diesel 2WD Rs 30.65 lakh 2018 Honda CR-V Diesel AWD Rs 32.75 lakh

The new 2018 Honda CR-V is available in 5 colours namely Golden Brown, Radiant Red, Lunar silver, Modern steel and White orchid pearl. The company is offering 3 years/unlimited kilometres warranty as standard and customers can also opt for extended warranty for an additional 2 years/unlimited kms.

The Honda CR-V has seen a total sale of 10 million units across five generations. The fifth generation model has already witnessed a sale of over 7 lakh units worldwide. Honda says that the new CR-V will disrupt the premium SUV space in India and the company is confident that its customers will be delighted with its products and services. The new 2018 Honda CR-V rubs shoulders against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Skoda Kodiaq in the segment.