2018 Honda CR-V launch in India in October: 7-Seat SUV to take on the Toyota Fortuner!

One of the most anticipated SUV unveiled in India during the Auto Expo 2018 is the new Honda CR-V. The seven-seater SUV is likely to play a crucial role for Honda Cars India to regain its lost ground in India and the latest version of CR-V is more aggressive and SUV looking and has already been launched in the global market.

Indian markets got their first taste of the new Honda CR-V at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. At the time Honda Cars India had announced that they would launch the car in 2018, although they had not decided on a date yet for the launch. New reports emerging on NDTV Auto, suggests that the new Honda CR-V will be launched ahead of the festive season this year. Which means that we can expect deliveries of the new CR-V to begin in October 2018. The launch coinciding with the 2018 Festive season which usually sees car sales rise exponentially will help get sales started for Honda’s CR-V on a strong note.

While India will only get the fifth generation Honda CR-V in the months to come, the SUV has already been on sale for a while in several markets across the globe. The 2018 CR-V will be the first of its name to get the option for 3-rows of seating, with seating for 7 occupants. This change will bring it on par in terms of seating with the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan. The CR-V will share its platform with the Honda Civic which is also likely to make its way to India this financial year. As a result of the new platform the interiors of the CR-V (which was once it’s achilles heel) will grow longer, wider and taller. The SUV is now 30 mm longer, and 35mm wider and taller, while the wheelbase has increased by 40 mm.

In terms of design, the Honda CR-V gets sharper in the new iteration with a more angular design. Up front, the CR-V gets a thick chrome bar instead of the grille like the Honda City, with LED headlamps and LED fog-lamps defining the front. The 2018 CR-V will also be the first in the line of CR-Vs to get a diesel motor, and is expected to launch with the option of a 1.6 litre i-DTEC engine or a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder engine making 184 bhp. All of this with the Honda signature badge will not come cheap as prices for the new Honda CR-V are expected to start around 25 lakh going all the way up 30 lakh for top-trims