2018 Honda CR-V India launch date confirmed: 7-Seater SUV to take on the Toyota Fortuner!

2018 Honda CR-V Launch: The new Honda CR-V will be launched in India on 9th October. The new model of the Honda CR-V looks a lot premium than the outgoing model. The front gets a redesigned fascia with a thick chrome grille that you must have seen in multiple Honda cars. You also get LED headlamps along with LED fog lamps that aim to offer good illumination than the conventional units. The new 2018 Honda CR-V gets power from a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel engine. While the 2.0-litre petrol engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 154 bhp and 192 Nm, the diesel engine makes out 120 bhp and 300 Nm.

The diesel engine option is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The new CR-V gets a centrally positioned 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.The cabin also features a TFT LCD instrument cluster.

This is the first time that the Honda CR-V has received a seven-seater option. The new CR-V shares its platform with the new Honda Civic and all thanks to this, the SUV sees a more spacious cabin along with an increase in dimensions. The new Honda CR-V is now 30mm longer, 35mm wider and taller, while the wheelbase has increased by 40 mm.

The new Honda CR-V challenges the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner in the segment. The new model is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom), courtesy of the new features on offer. The new fifth generation Honda CR-V was showcased in India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2018 and the company announced that the SUV will hit the market in 2018 only.

We are currently driving the new model in Jaipur and the review will be LIVE at 2 PM tomorrow. Stay tuned!