2018 Honda Amaze sells 30,000 units in 3 months: Why this Maruti Dzire rival is such a great hit!

The new 2018 Honda Amaze is doing good on the sales chart for the manufacturer. The sub-compact sedan has found 30,000 new homes in just three months of its launch in India. With that being said, the new Amaze is the fastest car sold by Honda Cars India in its 20-year history. All thanks to the success of the new Amaze, the company has seen an overall cumulative sales growth of 12.5% during the period April to July 2018. The new Honda Amaze made its global debut in India at the Auto Expo 2018 and the company says that the car has been developed keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of Indian customers. The petrol CVT and the diesel CVT variants of the all-new Honda Amaze have accounted for more than 30% of the total sales of the car since launch.

Honda is offering 3 years Unlimited Kms warranty with the new Amaze and that coupled with the low cost of maintenance are the points that work in the favour of the customer. The new 2018 Honda Amaze was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.60 lakh for the base E variant and the figures reach up till Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line VX variant. The new Amaze was launched in four variants namely E, S, V and VX.

Watch our 2018 Honda Amaze video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Features like dual airbags, ABS, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking sensors are standard on the new Amaze across all the variants. The 2018 Honda Amaze gets power from a 90 hp, 1.2-litre petrol and a 100 hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine. The diesel engine now gets an option of a CVT for the first time. The car also gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system but the unit is not available with the CVT variants of the car. In terms of styling, the new Amaze gets its design inspiration from its family members like the City and the Accord and the resemblance can clearly be seen on the face and grille.

Rumours on the web have been suggesting that Amaze will get an update next year. More details on the same expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us!