2018 Honda Amaze preventive action announced in India: How to check if yours is among 7,290 affected units

Honda Cars India Pvt Ltd (HCIL) has just announced a recall for its new Amaze subcompact sedan. The recall covers models that have been manufactured between 17th April and 24th May, 2018. The company said in a press statement that it would carry out a Product Update of EPS (Electric-Assist Power Steering) Sensor harness. A total of 7,290 units of the 2018 Honda Amaze have been affected. Honda said that in some of the cars, it is possible that the customers may feel that the steering is heavier and the EPS indicator light comes on. The inspection and replacement of the faulty part will be done free of cost at the authorized Honda dealerships across India. The recall process will initiate from 26th July and the owners of the affected units will be contacted individually by Honda.

In case you wish to check if your car is among the affected units, you can submit your car's 17 character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the microsite that has been created on the company’s official website for India, addressed as www.hondacarindia.com. Honda showcased 2018 Amaze in India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2018. The car was one of the first in India to join the sub-four metre club. Powering the new 2018 Honda Amaze are two engine options. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 87 bhp and 110 Nm, the 1.5-litre diesel engine sheds out 99 bhp and 200 Nm.

Watch our 2018 Honda Amaze video review here:

A five-speed manual transmission comes as standard and CVT is also offered with both petrol and diesel engines. The new 2018 Honda Amaze gets features like paddle shifters, steering mounted controls, automatic climate control, push-button start, reverse camera and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The new Amaze was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.6 lakh and the price reaches up till Rs 8.68 lakh for the top end diesel VX variant. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.