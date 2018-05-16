2018 Honda Amaze India prices start at Rs 5.59 lakh: How it compares variant-wise with competition

The all-new Honda Amaze has been launched in India very soon after its global debut in Auto Expo 2018. The 2018 Honda Amaze has been priced aggressively with its petrol variants costing Rs 5.59 - 7.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) and Honda Amaze diesel is priced at Rs 6.69-8.99 lakh (Ex-showroom). Honda Cars India began the bookings of the all-new Amaze early in April 2018 and the first 20,000 customers will be offered the Amaze at these introductory prices. The company claims xx bookings on the new-Amaze.

All-new Honda Amaze is designed and developed in Thailand with inputs from engineers from Honda Cars India. The car has undergone a complete transformation and gets a new platform. Honda Amaze how is in-line with the company's design philosophy with its face now similar to that of Honda's flagship sedan including the Honda Civic and Honda Amaze. The new design also enhances the Amaze's overall personality. It is now bolder, aggressive with headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) are new and the thick chrome grille adding to that matured look.

All-New Honda Amaze prices * (Ex-Showroom, India)

Honda Amaze Variants Petrol Price* Diesel Price* Honda Amaze E MT Rs 5.59 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh Honda Amaze S MT Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh Honda Amaze V MT Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh Honda Amaze VX MT Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 8.67 lakh Honda Amaze S CVT Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh Honda Amaze V CVT Rs 7.99 lakh 8.99 lakh

*Introductory Prices

Gaku Nakanishi President and CEO, confirms India is Honda's top market in Asia. It contributes to 23% of Honda's total sales in Asia Oceania region. "We are very confident that the All New Honda Amaze will deliver the success of Honda City in India" he further added. Ever since its launch over 2.57 lakh Honda Amaze sedans have been sold in India. The company will launch its new Honda CR-V and Honda Civic in India in the coming months and is looking to strengthen its position further in the premium space.

2018 Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze Prices:

Honda's new platform used on the Amaze has changed the dimensions of the car and it now looks more coupe-ish and certainly gets more space. The length has marginally gone up by 5 mm to 3995mm, width has increased by 15mm to 1696mm and the Amaze is taller by 5mm than the outgoing Honda Amaze. The wheelbase has been increased by 65mm to 2470mm. The ground clearance on Honda Amaze is now 170mm.

New Honda Amaze price check vs competition

Car Petrol Price Diesel Price Honda Amaze Rs 5.59 - 7.99 lakh Rs 6.69-8.99 lakh Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rs 5.56 - 8.42 lakh Rs 6.56 - 9.53 lakh Hyundai Xcent Rs 5.46 - 7.64 lakh Rs 6.38 - 8.57 lakh Tata Tigor Rs 4.84 - 6.47 lakh Rs 5.72 - 7.19 lakh Ford Figo Aspire Rs 5.71 - 8.68 lakh Rs 7.43 - 8.08 lakh Volkswagen Ameo Rs 5.62 - 7.57 lakh Rs 6.65 - 9.99 lakh

Inside the new Honda Amaze, the company has given a black and beige treatment to the dashboard with bits of piano black adding to the overall appeal of the cabin. The dashboard of top-manual versions of both petrol and diesel variants features the Honda’s Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system that supports navigation, Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Honda Amaze Interiors

Also read: 2018 Honda Amaze in-depth Review

Remember, Honda Amaze was the first car from Honda Cars India to get a diesel engine and now the 2018 Honda Amaze is the first in the segment to get a CVT gearbox mated to the diesel engine. Petrol powered Honda Amaze continues to get the CVT gearbox with paddle shifts. The 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 88 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 110 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel engine develops 99 bhp of power along with 200Nm of torque. The top-variants of Honda Amaze will not be available with CVT gearbox and so the CVT variants will miss the Digipad 2.0 infotainment system and DRLs and cruise control.