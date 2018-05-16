Honda Amaze 2018 India launch live updates: Everything on Honda’s new Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival!

Honda Amaze 2018: Honda Cars India will launch the Amaze today, and while customers eagerly await the prices for Honda's new compact sedan we take you through the best features and exclusive updates live from the launch venue. With Honda cars opening bookings for the new Amaze early in April 2018, the prices that will be announced today will be only applicable for the first 20,000 customers as an introductory offer. Although final prices may not be much higher than the introductory price. In terms of design and features and platform, the Honda Amaze is an all-new car. Designed in Thailand the Amaze showcases the same updated design philosophy as on the new Honda Civic and Honda CR-V. Overall the Amaze has gotten more angular changing the Brio based design ethos, headlamps have been made industry-par with LED DRL (Daytime Running Lights) are new and the thick chrome grille adding to that matured look. The Amaze will go on sale with both a 1.2-litre petrol engine, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel i-DTEC unit. The Amaze was the first to get the i-DTEC motor, and will also be the first Honda car with a diesel engine and a CVT!

10:25 am: In terms of infotainment systems, the Honda Amaze gets the companies signature Digipad 2.0 touchscreen infotainment system that supports navigation, Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Bringing the Amaze to par with the competition. Resistive touch is a nice touch, adding to an increased user experience index.

It is time. Step up, stand out and take the centre stage with the #AllNewAmaze. #TimeToGoBig https://t.co/bZu9uVdRsR pic.twitter.com/rESLFcNvUe — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) May 11, 2018

10:15 am: Speaking of design lines, the new Honda Amaze gets two prominent cues, to sinewy shut lines, draw attention to the increased road presence of the Amaze. Like a prominent line runs between the grills and the headlamp cluster, makes the Honda Amaze look broader. The second line connects the roof to the bonnet makes the Amaze look sleeker. The two go well to contrast each other adding to the appeal of the Honda Amaze. Wheel size has also been increased from a 14-inch rim to a 15-inch aluminium alloy.

10:10 am: The front fascia of the all-new Amaze will benefit from Honda's new Signature ‘Solid Wing Face’ that is reminiscent of the Honda Amaze's bigger siblings including the Accord and the new Honda Civic. Enunciated by strong character lines starting at the front grille, the idea has been to increase the 2018 Honda Amaze's road presence by making it look lower and wider.

Join us for the launch of the #AllNewAmaze live on May 16th, 12 Noon. Kick start an AMAZE-ing journey! #TimeToGoBig

Know more: https://t.co/DCVmApWXxs pic.twitter.com/cBiUeoq0Fd — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) May 14, 2018

10:00 am: In terms of dimensions, the length of the Amaze has marginally gone up by 5 mm to 3995mm, width has increased by 15mm to 1696mm and the Amaze is taller by 5mm than the outgoing Honda Amaze. The wheelbase has been increased by 65mm to 2470mm. The increased dimensions work towards making the Amaze handle better with more stability coming in thanks to the increased wheelbase.

9:55 am: The redesigned Amaze not only changes in terms of outlook but has more refinement in the cabin adding to the fresh factor. Most notably in the updates is the addition of the 7-inch Honda DigiPad infotainment system. Other updates are more subtle and work towards making the cabin seem roomier

9:50 am: The Honda Amaze sets itself apart from the competition being the only car in its segment to offer automatic gearboxes in both petrol and diesel engines. While Honda has long had a CVT option on its petrol motor, this is the first time Honda will be launching a diesel car with a CVT automatic gearbox.

9:45 am: Speaking of engine options the new 2018 Honda Amaze will draw power from both, a petrol and a diesel engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is tuned to make 88 bhp of power and a peak torque of 110 Nm. Alternatively, the 1.5-litre diesel engine develops 99 bhp of power along with 200Nm of torque.