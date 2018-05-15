2018 Honda Amaze India launch tomorrow: Should Maruti Dzire & Hyundai Xcent worry?

The new 2018 Honda Amaze is set to be launched in India tomorrow. The subcompact sedan was showcased in India for the first time at Auto Expo 2018 alongside the new CR-V and next-generation Civic. Bookings for the new Honda Amaze had already commenced at the company's dealerships across India at a token amount of Rs 21,000. The credit for the design of the new Amaze goes to Honda Thailand, though the engineering team at India also gave in some inputs. The new model is primarily about aesthetic changes with the addition of some new features. Built on a completely new platform, the new Honda Amaze gets a new fascia that heavily resembles the Accord. The headlamps with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) are new and the thick chrome grille gives the car a unique identity.

Watch our new 2018 Honda Amaze video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new 2018 Honda Amaze gets power from both, petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is good for producing 88 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 110 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine develops 99 bhp of power along with 200Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox comes as standard on both engine options. While Honda has been offering CVT transmission with the petrol engine for quite some time now, it is the first time that the said gearbox is being made available with the diesel engine option too. The cabin of the new 2018 Honda Amaze gets subtle changes when compared to the older model. The most prominent one being, the addition of a new 7-inch Digipad touchscreen infotainment system.

The new 2018 Honda Amaze with its latest update has just bettered as a product and its multiple variants have good features to offer. Also, the car is the only one in the segment that offers a CVT with the diesel engine. That said, the car might steal some sales numbers from the Maruti Dzire in the segment but the latter is expected to continue as a segment leader. Prices for the new 2018 Honda Amaze are expected to be slightly more than the present day model, the price of which starts at Rs 5.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2018 Honda Amaze locks its horns against the likes of Hyundai Xcent, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Volkswagen Ameo in the sub-compact sedan territory. Stay tuned with us as we will bring LIVE updates straight from the launch event!