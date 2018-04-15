2018 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix: Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo wins in a gripping twist!

  1. Auto
it was Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo taking the chequered flag, claiming the first win for Red Bull in 2018 Formula One Championship. Literally stealing the race from Ferrari and Mercedes who spent the better half of the race battling each other at the front of the grid.

Updated: April 15, 2018 3:05 PM

2018 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix: Taking an advantage of a mid-race safety car it was Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo taking the chequered flag, claiming the first win for Red Bull in 2018 Formula One Championship. Literally stealing the race from Ferrari and Mercedes who spent the better half of the race battling each other at the front of the grid. Ricciardo’s cheeky win was best described by commentator Martin Brundle who called him the burglar of Formula 1.

Up until the safety brought out after the two Torro Rosso cars went into each was the monkey wrench in the intense fight between  Mercedes and Ferrari for the win. Red Bull saw the opportunity and seized it reeling both cars into the pits early for newer softer tyres. From then one Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were immediately out and on the hunt for the restart. Running from sixth place to fourth. Ricciardo then went after Kimi Raikkonen before taking a pass on Max Verstappen who ran wide trying to pass Hamilton. Even the reigning world champion could not hold.of Daniel on the softer compounds, the red bull ran past him before snatching a corner from Vettel in the next few laps.

Hamilton then made a pass on Vettel who must have started running his tyres bare trying to stay ahead of the Mercedes and then the Ricciardo’s  Red Bull. But that wasn't the end of Vettel's Red Bull troubles after contact from Verstappen sent them both spinning at the hairpin. The Red Bull driver copped a 10-second penalty, while Vettel sank down the field.
Ricciardo then made a pass on Valtteri Bottas despite his attempts to.close the door on Bottas around a corner. Holding the lead till the end of the race. Taking the sixth win of his career!

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time
1 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull TAG -
2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 8.894
3 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari Ferrari 9.637
4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 16.985
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull TAG 20.436
6 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Renault 21.052
7 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 30.639
8 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 35.286
9 Carlos Sainz Renault Renault 35.763
10 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 39.594
11 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 44.05
12 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 44.725
13 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 49.373
14 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 55.49
15 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 58.241
16 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1'02.604
17 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1'05.296
18 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1'06.330
19 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1'22.575
20 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 5 laps

Image Credit: The Guardian

