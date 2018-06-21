Ford Figo 2018 facelift: Ford’s new hatchback to take on the Maruti Swift

The 2018 Ford Figo facelift has broken cover on Ford’s South African website along with details about the features and specification which are likely to be shared with the Indian-spec car. The 2018 version of the Ford Figo is being manufactured at Ford’s plant in Sanand plant in Gujarat and is presently being exported to South Africa. Although India is yet to get a 2018 version of the Ford Figo, we can expect the new car to launch in India soon enough as the present Figo isn’t posting strong sales and newer competitors are making things tougher. In addition, the present Figo hasn’t received any updates for a while, lowering its consideration among potential buyers.

Visually, the 2018 Ford Figo hatchback gets a new honeycomb grille, which is blacked out in the lower variants while the top-trims get chrome-treatment on the honeycomb area. The headlamps are almost identical to the existing lamps on the Ford Figo aside from a slight rearrangement in the cluster design. The Figo gets a new front bumper with a slimmer profile and a wider central air dam which adds to the car’s sporty appeal. The Fog lamps are accented by a combination of black cladding and C-shaped silver inserts at either end.

In profile, the Figo maintains the existing silhouette, although the South-African variant gets 14-inch alloy wheels. The rear gets a new pair of tail-lamps and a roof-mounted spoiler to add sportiness to the overall design. The rear-bumper also gets a retouch with new black-inserts joining the theme on the flanks with a central crevice for mounting number plates. In South Africa, the car will be offered in six colour options - Oxford White, Deep Impact Blue, Moondust Silver, Ruby Red, Smoke (Grey), and White Gold.

New Ford Figo India Launch

According to the website, the South-African spec Figo will get Ford's new 1.5-litre petrol engine, which made its Indian debut on the Ford EcoSport. The engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp and develops 150 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission. The India-spec model, however, is likely to sport the new 1.2-litre petrol unit from the Freestyle alongside the 1.5-litre diesel motor. Although Ford India is yet to confirm a launch date for the new Figo, we expect it to launch early next year following the updated Figo Aspire sedan expected to launch in late 2018.