2018 Ford EcoSport S, Signature launch on 14th May: Most powerful EcoSport and its features

The new Ford EcoSport S and Signature editions are set to be launched in India on 14th May. The most powerful EcoSport yet, the sub-compact SUV will witness the return of the 1.0-litre Ecoboost petrol engine with the S variant and it will be good for churning out a healthy power and torque output of close to 124 bhp and 170 Nm. The gearbox will be a new six-speed manual unit and there could be an automatic transmission too, considering that Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon have received it recently. The new Ford EcoSport S and Signature versions will also feature a sunroof, a feature which its closest rival Tata Nexon recently added to its optional accessory list. The new Ford EcoSport S and Signature will also come with a floating touchscreen infotainment system that will come with Ford's SYNC3, supporting both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A few days back, the new Ford EcoSport S edition was spied completely undisguised and that gave a better idea of how the new variant will look like. The front grille of the S variant will be darker and the roof has also been blacked out to offer a sportier appeal. The cabin of the new Ford EcoSport S has also been given an all-black treatment along with orange accents in line with its sportier positioning. We expect some more minor changes inside the cabin and outside but details of those haven't been confirmed yet.

The new 2018 Ford EcoSport S will get new design alloy wheels while the Signature trim will retain the diamond cut units and both will be 17-inch. The new Ford EcoSport S will also feature HID headlamps to offer better illumination at nights. The EcoSport S is expected to be offered with all existing colour options while the Signature trim will be introduced with four new shades namely Diamond White, Absolute Black, Moondust Silver and Lightening Blue.



Expect the prices of the new Ford EcoSport S to demand a premium over the Titanium+ variant, above which it will be positioned. With the new variant, Ford intends to step up the game in the sub-compact SUV space. The territory has recently seen the new variants of Tata Nexon and Maruti Vitara Brezza rolling out and hence, Ford would not want to leave any stone unturned with the new EcoSport S. The good thing is that in an effort to respond to stiffening competition from Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, Ford is not aping them and bringing in an AMT unit or a cheaper variant of the EcoSport. Instead, the company is playing to its strength and going all out for a sportier and fun-to-drive vehicle, which is what Ford has always been known for.

