2018 Ford Aspire facelift spied: Honda Amaze rival launch next month

The new 2018 Ford Figo Aspire facelift is all set to be launched in India next month. The company has started sending out media invites for the first drive event of the new Ford Aspire facelift and the launch is expected to take place on the same date only. Now, folks at Motor Octane have got hold of the spy images of the new 2018 Ford Figo Aspire facelift and the pictures give an idea of how the car will look like. However, due to the camouflage, the exact style updates are not visible completely. The front end of the car gets a honeycomb grille in comparison to the horizontal slats on the existing model. The Aston Martin resemblance is retained here as well and the front fog lamps and bumper have been revised.

It is not just the exterior where the changes are limited to as the cabin of the new 2018 Ford Figo Aspire facelift gets a new floating touchscreen infotainment system like the one that you must have seen on the EcoSport. The system is expected to support Android Auto and also get SYNC 3 connectivity. The interiors of the new 2018 Ford Figo Aspire will have a dual tone treatment of black and beige.

The new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift is expected to get power from a new 1.2-litre petrol engine that will churn out power and torque figures of close to 94 bhp and 115 Nm. Apart from this, there will also be a 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer that produces 99 bhp of power along with 200 Nm of torque. The gearbox will be a five-speed manual unit.

There is also a possibility that the company will offer a five-speed automatic gearbox with the new Aspire facelift. The new 2018 Ford Aspire will be priced slightly higher than the existing model. More details to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!

