2018 Ford Aspire facelift revealed: Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze rival launch in October

The new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift is set to be launched next month and the latest set of images show the new model in a completely undisguised state. The new images of the 2018 Ford Aspire facelift give a clear idea of the changes and how it will be different than the outgoing model. The model in the spy images that have been issued by Team Auto Trend can be seen with the Figo Aspire badging at the rear. The silhouette of the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift remains unchanged and the new model will now come with a new grille having the honeycomb design up front along with a revised bumper. While the design of the headlamps on the new Aspire look the same as the outgoing model, these are expected to now pack in LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights).

2018 Ford Aspire facelift front

The new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift will get new alloy wheels that look sportier than the ones on the outgoing model. While the exact engine specifications of the new Ford Aspire are unknown at the moment, it is clear that the car will get power from a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. While the petrol mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 94 bhp and 115 Nm, the diesel mill makes out 99 bhp and 200 Nm. The gearbox will be a five-speed manual unit and there is also a possibility for an automatic gearbox.

2018 Ford Aspire facelift cabin

The new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift will most likely be launched in India at a price slightly higher than the outgoing model. The new Aspire will challenge the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze in the segment. Ford Aspire is known to be one of the most stable cars in the segment and the new model is also expected to retain the same equation. Also, with the addition of new features like a new floating touchscreen infotainment system, the 2018 Aspire will surely present a better package than before.

2018 Ford Aspire facelift rear

In terms of safety as well, the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift is expected to be safer than its rivals for which the company has been known for. The new Aspire is expected to be priced competitively in the market and if the company manages to do so, the new model can prove to be a threat to its rivals and the approaching festive season can be its big plus point. More details on the new Ford Aspire facelift expected soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Team Auto Trend