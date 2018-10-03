2018 Ford Aspire facelift launch tomorrow: Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze rival gets new engine, interiors and more

The new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift is all set to be launched in India tomorrow and the new model will see some significant changes over the outgoing model. Bookings for the new Ford Aspire have already commenced a few days back at the company's dealerships across India at a minimum token amount of Rs 11,000. While there is still one day remaining for the launch of the new Aspire, here is what we know about the car so far. The new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift gets a new honeycomb grille up front along with a redesigned bumper in order to gain a fresher look. The car also gets new 15-inch alloy wheels that look sportier than before. Inside the cabin, the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it is the same unit that comes on the Ford Freestyle. Ford's new SYNC3 infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Watch our Ford Freestyle video review here:

Powering the new Ford Aspire will be a 1.5-litre diesel engine, the same unit that did duties on the previous model. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 100 bhp and 215 Nm and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Apart from this, the Aspire facelift will get a new 1.2-litre Dragon petrol engine that powers the Freestyle and is good for making 96 bhp along with 120 Nm.

The new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift is expected to be priced slightly higher than the existing model. Having said that, expect the prices to start at close to Rs 6 lakh and reach till the Rs 9 lakh mark (ex-showroom). The new Aspire will rub shoulders with the likes of some big names like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Hyundai Xcent and the Volkswagen Ameo. More details on the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift to spill tomorrow. Stay tuned with us as we will bring you LIVE updates straight from the launch event.