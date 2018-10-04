2018 Ford Aspire Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival gets a lot of new things!

Ford Aspire Facelift India Launch Live Update: The 2018 Ford Aspire is just a few hours away from launch, and the new Ford is expected to see some significant changes over the car that it will replace. Bookings for the car have commenced over the last few days across Ford dealerships in India for a minimum token deposit of Rs 11,000. While more details are expected to emerge around the launch of the new Aspire, here's what we can tell you ahead of the launch. For one, the new Aspire looks significantly different from its predecessor with a new honeycomb grille up front along with a redesigned bumper in order to gain a fresher look. The car also gets new 15-inch alloy wheels that look sportier than before. Inside the cabin, the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it is the same unit that comes on the Ford Freestyle. Ford's new SYNC3 infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is Ford's third launch of the year, with a strong product offensive this year, can this new Aspire take the next step in bringing Ford back to its place front and centre of the Indian Automotive industry. We will be at the launch of the sedan which starts in a few hours standby for more information live from the launch right here: