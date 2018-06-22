2018 Force Gurkha Xtreme offroader bookings open: Specs of this hardcore off-road SUV revealed

Indian automaker, Force Motors is all set to roll out the most powerful version of its Gurkha Xtreme off-roader in India and it is expected to make its debut in July 2018 at the 2018 Rain Forest Challenge. Force Motors dealers in several cities have already commenced the bookings of the Force Gurkha Xtreme SUV. Expect the price of the new 2018 Force Gurkha to be around Rs 14 lakh. We had already reported that this new Force Motors' SUV will be powered by a Mercedes-Benz OM611-derived 2.2-litre diesel unit that makes 140hp and 321Nm.

Trax Gurkha and Force Motors public group on Facebook also leaked the new brochure of the 2018 Force Motors Gurkha Xtreme. The new SUV looks similar to the Gurkha Xplorer variant but gets some more exterior changes. The new 2018 Gurkha gets a new design on the alloys and the lamps get a clear lens.

2018 Force Gurkha SUV brochure

2018 Force Gurkha Xtreme is 3992 mm long, 1790 mm in width and stands tall at 2055 mm. It also has a wheelbase of 2400 mm with a ground clearance of 205 mm. Force Gurkha will feature the multi-link setup suspension with anti-roll bars both at the front and at the rear. It also gets the same 16-inch wheels as in the standard variant of Force Gurkha. Front wheels get disc brakes and the rear wheels get the drum brakes as per the brochure.

The new Force Gurkha Xtreme will be offered in 3-door variant with both hardtop (6-seater) and soft top (8-seater) options. As per media reports, the new 2018 Gurkha will also get an improved suspension and major improvements in approach, departure and ramp breakover angles. The Gurkha will get a new five-speed gearbox that will be mated to the engine through a dual-mass flywheel.